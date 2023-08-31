Alan Rickman was a seasoned actor when he joined the cast of ‘Harry Potter,’ and he was more than willing to help out with some advice. Whether it worked or not.

The magical world of Harry Potter spellbound audiences and served as a training ground for its young stars. One such example? Alan Rickman passed down tips on keeping a straight face during filming to Rupert Grint, who struggled to suppress his giggles.

However, even the wisdom of a seasoned actor like Rickman couldn’t tame Grint’s on-screen laughter. Good advice doesn’t always yield the expected results, even from a figure as revered as Rickman.

Alan Rickman gave Rupert Grint this simple advice to stop his giggling on the ‘Harry Potter’ set

As a budding actor in his youth, Grint often found it challenging to keep a straight face during his scenes in Harry Potter. It was a recurring issue between Grint and Daniel Radcliffe that often disrupted filming.

But, he had the good fortune of sharing the screen with Rickman, a seasoned actor who eagerly imparted his wisdom to the younger cast members.

Rickman, renowned for his nuanced portrayals, tried to guide the young actors in managing their on-set giggles. In a video on YouTube, Grint recounts how Rickman shared a method he thought would help.

Rickman advised them to simply relax their facial muscles and wipe their minds clean of distracting thoughts. Though it seemed a straightforward and effective approach at first glance, Grint openly admitted that the technique didn’t have the desired effect on him.

“It didn’t really work, to be honest,” Grint recalled.

Daniel Radcliffe shares his thoughts on his ‘Harry Potter’ co-star

Alan Rickman’s portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter saga was an iconic role that became a highlight of the blockbuster series. After Rickman’s untimely passing in 2016, insights from his journal surfaced in the published book Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.

In his diary, Rickman characterized a young Daniel Radcliffe as intuitive, well-spoken, and intelligent. While he was generally supportive, he didn’t hold back criticism.

He chided Emma Watson for her unclear speech and even rebuked Tom Felton for accidentally treading on his robe.

According to Yahoo, Radcliffe conveyed that his admiration for Rickman had not waned since the actor died in 2016.

“As an actor he was one of the first adults on Potter to treat me like a peer rather than a child,” Radcliffe shared. “Working with him at such a formative age was incredibly important, and I will carry the lessons he taught me for the rest of my life and career.

Radcliffe summed up his feelings by saying that the world of film and theater was noticeably emptier by the absence of such an extraordinary actor and human being.

Alan Rickman did not hold back when it came to Daniel Radcliffe’s potential

Rickman’s diary provided a candid look at his fellow actors, particularly Radcliffe. In one specific note, Rickman opined that Radcliffe might not be fundamentally drawn to acting. Instead, he believed Radcliffe would excel in behind-the-scenes roles like directing or producing.

Yet, despite these critiques, Radcliffe expressed only admiration for Rickman. In a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Radcliffe revealed his aspirations to direct in the future. As for producing, he wasn’t so enthusiastic.

“I would love to, definitely directing,” Radcliffe shared. “Producing seems like all the hard parts of the industry without any of the fun. So I don’t really have an interest in doing that.”

Reflecting on Rickman’s writings, Radcliffe found them touching and evocative, especially considering he was only 12 when he took on the iconic role of Harry Potter.

The actor noted that reading Rickman’s thoughts was heartwarming and a trip down memory lane.

Apart from playing Snape, Rickman significantly influenced Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. He served as Rowling’s muse while she was crafting the character, affirming that he was an ideal fit for the enigmatic role.