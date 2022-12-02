‘Alaska Daily’: 3 Shows to Watch During the Long Hiatus

We have bad news for fans of Alaska Daily on ABC — the drama series is on a three-month-long hiatus and won’t return until February 2023. And, of course, episode 6 left the audience with a cliffhanger when the Concerned Citizen, wielding a gun, confronted Eileen Fitzgerald. But don’t worry because we have put together a list of shows you can watch while waiting for Alaska Daily Episode 7.

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald and Shane McRae as Aaron Pritchard | ABC/Jeff Petry

1. Watch ‘Scandal’ while waiting for ‘Alaska Daily’ to return

The first show Alaska Daily fans need to watch to fill the void in their heart is Scandal. The ABC series starring Kerry Washington ran for seven seasons and has the same thrilling political tone as Alaska Daily.

Scandal centers around Washington’s character Olivia Pope, who runs a crisis management firm in Washington, D.C. She is known as the best “fixer” in the city. Olivia previously worked as a media relations consultant for President Fitz Grant’s election campaign. But the two were having an affair, which is where the scandal element of the show factors in.

As fans know, Alaska Daily began with a scandal when Eileen Fitzgerald, played by Hilary Swank, tried to expose the Secretary of Defense’s weapons deals with other countries. However, her source backed out, and the public deemed her not credible.

As a bonus, Jeff Perry, who plays Stanley Cornik in Alaska Daily, stars as Cyrus Beene in Scandal. Perry was a series regular throughout the show’s seven-season run.

Scandal is available to stream on Hulu.

2. ‘Inventing Anna’

If you don’t want to commit to seven seasons of Scandal before Alaska Daily returns, fans can watch Inventing Anna.

Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin, is a miniseries based on the true story of Sorokin. Without giving away spoilers, Sorokin assumes a new identity as a German heiress to con high society members in New York City. After Sorokin is arrested, a reporter named Vivian Kent, played by Anna Chlumsky, wants to tell her story.

Like Alaska Daily, Inventing Anna is based on an article — “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.” The series is only nine episodes long, making it an easy binge while waiting for Alaska Daily Episode 7.

Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix.

3. ‘Sharp Objects’ will tide you over during the ‘Alaska Daily’ hiatus

Sharp Objects is the final show we recommend you watch while Alaska Daily goes on hiatus. The series has the same journalist roots as the ABC drama and also centers around solving a murder.

Sharp Objects stars Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a reporter with a troubled past, similar to Swank’s Eileen. Camille returns to her hometown in the series to cover the murders of two teenage girls.

The series is only eight episodes long and contains many twists and turns. It also received numerous accolades after its run in 2018, including a Golden Globe award for star Patricia Clarkson, who played Camille’s mother, Adora.

Sharp Objects is available to stream on HBO Max.

Alaska Daily returns on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The first six episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

