‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 6: Who Plays the Concerned Citizen?

Every good ABC drama series needs a villain, and Alaska Daily has found one in the Concerned Citizen. He made his first appearance over the phone in the premiere and has been lurking in the background ever since. Now, the Concerned Citizen has finally shown his face, and some fans might recognize the actor playing him.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Alaska Daily Episode 6, “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life.”]

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald | ABC/Darko Sikman

The Concerned Citizen confronted Eileen in ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 6

Shortly after Eileen arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, during the Alaska Daily pilot, the Concerned Citizen called her. He told Eileen, “Alaska doesn’t need another corrupt reporter spewing lies. Go back to New York before something bad happens.”

The Concerned Citizen called Eileen again in episode 2 to inform her of an email he sent her. The message contained photos of her and Stanley walking into the Daily Alaskan minutes before the call. Eileen ran outside to catch him and briefly spotted him in a truck before he drove away.

The Concerned Citizen upped his game in episode 4 when he sent Eileen a box containing a bullet and a piece of paper that read, “Go home.” Later, he called her again and said, “The next bullet you receive won’t be in a box.”

Finally, in Alaska Daily Episode 6, the Concerned Citizen confronted Eileen face-to-face. But before doing so, he called into a radio show Eileen and Roz appeared on. The Concerned Citizen told Eileen, “You think you’re some kind of crusader, but you’re a carpet-bagging meddler. And a liar. You need to be stopped.”

His threat was serious, and at the end of the midseason finale, the Concerned Citizen showed up at Eileen’s office with a gun. She begged him not to do this, but he said she “left him no choice.” And viewers will have to wait until episode 7 to discover Eileen’s fate.

Bill Dawes plays the villain

Now that we can finally put a face to the name, we know that Bill Dawes plays the Concerned Citizen in Alaska Daily Episode 6.

Fans might recognize Dawes from Sex in the City, Oz, Law & Order, Damages, All My Children, Rizzoli & Isles, Criminal Minds, and many more television shows. In addition, Dawes has appeared in a select number of movies. Fans can find out more on his IMDb page.

Dawes is also a stand-up comic and writer. He will continue to play the Concerned Citizen in Alaska Daily when the show returns in 2023.

Me and my new homie. If you haven’t seen her yet on @alaskadailyabc, check it out. It keeps getting better and better, and I heard the next couple episodes are going to be really amazing. ? https://t.co/Qs6muazhIx — Bill Dawes (@billdawes) November 6, 2022

RELATED: ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 5 Recap: Eileen Confronts Her Greatest Enemy in ‘I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen’

Theories on who the Concerned Citizen is and his motives in ‘Alaska Daily’

We previously believed that the Concerned Citizen might be someone from Eileen’s past in Alaska Daily. However, she failed to recognize him at the end of episode 6. So we assume that he is not angry at her for something she previously did. The Concerned Citizen is, as he says, mad because Eileen is an outsider in Alaska investigating a murdered Indigenous woman.

Perhaps he was involved in Gloria Nanmac’s murder. That would make sense since he’s trying to stop Eileen from solving the case. Or he could be related to the “former somewhat disgruntled employee” Stanley mentioned during the premiere.

Whatever the case may be, we won’t know the Concerned Citizen’s true motive or identity until Alaska Daily returns in 2023.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.