‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 6 Preview: The Concerned Citizen Reveals His Identity

ABC gave Alaska Daily a week off between episodes 5 and 6. So we have extra time to prepare for the mid-season finale. That’s right, the next hour will be the last one of 2022, and we don’t yet have a date on when Alaska Daily will return. Fortunately, episode 6 is shaping up to be a thrilling hour that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald | ABC/Darko Sikman

A recap of ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 5

The Secretary of State, Raymond Green, returned in Alaska Daily Episode 5, and Eileen Fitzgerald was determined to expose his corrupt behavior.

With the help of Yuna Park and Austin Teague, Eileen was successful. They discovered that a soldier in the Air Force had been missing for a week. And Eileen publicly questioned Green about his disappearance. He brushed her off, but later the Russian Embassy announced that they had recovered the body of an American airman and his plane in their waters. The news later confirmed that it was the missing soldier.

The Daily Alaskan published a story detailing how the airman had voiced concerns about the oxygen system in his plane that his superiors ignored. And Green was in Alaska to prevent a scandal.

The episode also depicts Eileen and Roz Friendly tracking down a suspect, Ezra Fisher, in Gloria Nanmac’s murder. Roz determined that he was innocent via an alibi, but she uncovered a separate disturbing story during the investigation. The prosecutor representing Ezra’s ex-girlfriend in the domestic assault case against him was utilizing his power to persuade his female clients to sleep with him.

And Alaska Daily Episode 5 ended with Aaron Pritchard kissing Eileen in her hotel room. They agreed it was a mistake, but there will likely be lingering tension between them in Alaska Daily Episode 6.

The ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 6 promo teases a showdown between Eileen and the Concerned Citizen

Alaska Daily Episode 6, “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life,” will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17. And based on the preview, the hour will be intense.

The promo shows that a Native woman is missing, and the governor puts together a task force to investigate the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis. But when Eileen confronts him about his budget for the task force, he claims the situation is “complicated.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, the Concerned Citizen, who has been sending threats to Eileen since she arrived in Alaska, appears at the office of the Daily Alaskan. He confronts Eileen with a gun, but the video never shows his face.

The synopsis for “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life” reads, “When two local women go missing, Roz grows frustrated over the lack of equal attention both cases are receiving. Stanley agrees to have the team write a comparison piece on the two missing girls. Meanwhile, Bob gives Roz and Eileen a lead on Gloria’s case. And after they appear on local radio show ‘Concerned Citizens,’ threats escalate to perilous new heights.”

From simple mystery to serial murder case. Don't miss Hilary Swank in the thrilling new series #AlaskaDaily, streaming now on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/CBAwHyz7NM — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) November 11, 2022

RELATED: ‘Alaska Daily’: Is the Show Filmed in Alaska?

Who is the Concerned Citizen?

Although we have yet to meet the Concerned Citizen in Alaska Daily, viewers have heard his voice multiple times. But thanks to IMDb, we know that Bill Dawes plays him. And unless he was in the way background of a random shot, it looks like the Concerned Citizen isn’t someone the audience has already met.

Just because he is an unknown face doesn’t mean that his identity won’t be a shock when it’s revealed during the mid-season finale. And it can’t be a coincidence that the radio show Eileen and Roz appear on is called “Concerned Citizens.”

Perhaps the Concerned Citizen was involved in Gloria Nanmac’s murder. That would explain why he’s furious with Eileen for coming to Alaska and investigating the case. Or he could have ties to one of the main characters. Anything is possible with this show, and we can’t wait to learn more about this season-long mystery.

Alaska Daily Episode 6, “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life,” airs Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.