‘Alaska Daily’ Fans Are Confused After Spotting an Error in Episode 5

Television shows are not immune to making mistakes every once in a while. And Alaska Daily on ABC recently succumbed to the inevitable blunder in episode 5. Fans noticed the error while watching “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen” and jumped online to confirm that Alaska Daily had made a mistake. And it all circles back to the Secretary of Defense — Raymond Green.

James McDaniel as Secretary Green | ABC/Darko Sikman

Secretary Green returned in ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 5

Eileen Fitzgerald was shocked to discover that the Secretary of Defense was making a trip to Alaska in Alaska Daily Episode 5.

As fans recall, Eileen’s piece on Green being corrupt and selling weapons to enemies resulted in the world shunning her. Her one source bailed on her, and she was deemed not credible. Now, Eileen is trying to redeem herself by investigating the murder of an indigenous woman in Alaska.

However, Green interrupted her plans when he spoke to the troops at the Alaskan Air Force base. Stanley Cornik, Eileen’s boss, urged her not to attend the event, but she unsurprisingly went against his orders.

Eileen discovered from Yuna Park and Austin Teague that an airman, Greg Choi, had recently gone missing from the base. She asked Green about Greg in front of the troops and other reporters, but he brushed her off. After the event, Green invited Eileen to talk in his car, where he continued to belittle her.

The Russian Embassy later announced that they had recovered the body of an American pilot and his plane in their waters. The news confirmed it was Greg. He had voiced concerns about the jet that his superiors brushed off. So, Secretary Green was in Alaska to deal discreetly with the situation. But Eileen and the Daily Alaskan wrote an expose on the scandal, garnering national attention in Alaska Daily Episode 5.

‘Alaska Daily’ fans notice an error regarding Green’s attire in episode 5

Following the airing of Alaska Daily Episode 5, one fan started a Reddit thread and expressed confusion about Secretary Green’s character.

“I was very confused by the character Secretary Green,” they wrote. “He was introduced as, and everyone addressed him as, the Secretary of Defense, but he was in the uniform of a 4-Star General … The Secretary of Defense/Air Force would never be in the uniform of a 4-Star. Also, Eileen then questioned him about the F-41 as if he were a defense manufacturer … Why was he in uniform?”

A Reddit user added, “Secretary of Defense is a civilian position, and a former officer must be retired for seven years to serve as [Secretary of Defense].”

“What I am really disappointed in is something as basic as showing the [Secretary of Defense] in the uniform of an Army 4-star,” the original poster commended. “Huge, glaring error. Not one person on the writing or the costuming or the production or the acting staff caught it?”

Another fan wrote, “Poor research on the part of the writing/production staff, probably.”

As these viewers pointed out, the United States Secretary of Defense has to be retired for seven years from service before assuming the position. The only exception is if Congress signs a waiver for them. So Secretary Green shouldn’t have been in uniform in Alaska Daily Episode 5.

Fans have to wait for episode 6

Unfortunately, Alaska Daily isn’t on tonight, Nov. 10. Instead, it’s taking a one-week break and will return with episode 6 on Nov. 17.

The synopsis for episode 6 reads, “When two local women go missing, Roz grows frustrated over the lack of equal attention both cases are receiving. Stanley agrees to have the team write a comparison piece on the two missing girls. Meanwhile, Bob gives Roz and Eileen a lead on Gloria’s case, and after they appear on local radio show ‘Concerned Citizens,’ threats escalate to perilous new heights.”

Alaska Daily Episode 6, “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life,” airs Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.