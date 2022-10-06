‘Alaska Daily’: How to Watch the New Series

ABC’s new series, Alaska Daily, features Hilary Swank in the leading role as journalist Eileen Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald moves away from New York to work for the Alaska Daily newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska, and there, she investigates murdered indigenous women. So, how can viewers catch the new series? Here’s what to know.

‘Alaska Daily’ brings Hilary Swank’s character, Eileen Fitzgerald, to life

Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily’ | Sergei Bachlakov/ABC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank takes on the role of Eileen Fitzgerald in Alaska Daily after getting fired from her New York publication. While in Alaska, she covers an ongoing case regarding murdered indigenous women — and her brash attitude doesn’t always rub the locals the right way.

“She calls out B.S. when she sees it. She just speaks her mind,” Swank explained of her character, according to the Associated Press and published by Yahoo. “A lot of people call her rude, yet if she were a man, no one would call her rude. … Probably five years ago there wouldn’t be a female character like this on television. So it’s nice to be stepping into these new waters and to have that opportunity to do that.”

Other stars joining the cast include Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy (from The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, and Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly.

Where can you watch ‘Alaska Daily’?

Eileen and Roz are ready to break the story ? Tune in to #AlaskaDaily Thursday at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QLSkfVVrCj — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) September 30, 2022

So, how can Hilary Swank fans catch her in the Alaska Daily premiere?

The show premieres on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, on ABC. Viewers without cable hoping to catch it live can utilize streaming services like DirecTV Stream. Grounded Reason reports DirecTV Stream offers an “Entertainment” package that includes ABC for $69.99 per month. Additionally, the service offers a five-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV is also an option for $69.99 per month. YouTube TV is another option for $64.99 per month, and the service offers a 14-day free trial. FuboTV also costs $69.99 and offers a seven-day free trial.

Viewers who can wait to watch the series until after the premiere can catch the episodes on Hulu without the Live TV option. Hulu has base options for as low as $6.99 per month, and the streaming service also offers a free trial.

How many episodes are there?

#AlaskaDaily star Hilary Swank is aware that the show is treading on sensitive territory.



"We have a couple of writers on our team that are ensuring that we're being inclusive in a way that isn't just from the perspective of a white person." https://t.co/c5knehv1FD — InStyle (@InStyle) October 5, 2022

Alaska Daily won’t stick around ABC for long. The series only has three episodes, each lasting an hour in length.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the first episode has this plot synopsis: “After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.”

Episode 2 has this plot synopsis: “When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest; Claire investigates why a beloved local restaurant is selling to a big corporation.”

Finally, episode 3 has this plot synopsis: “Eileen, Roz, and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief; Austin learns about a political candidate’s murky financial ties.”

Alaska Daily premieres Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: What is Hilary Swank’s Net Worth?