‘Alaska Daily’ Season 1 Episode 5 Preview: Eileen and Roz Track Down a Dangerous Lead

Alaska Daily on ABC is almost halfway through its first season, which means the action is ramping up. And when the series returns for its fifth episode, fans will learn more about Gloria Nanmac’s murder case. Read on for a preview of Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 5 and our predictions for the suspenseful hour.

Hilary Swank as Eileen and Grace Dove as Roz | ABC/Darko Sikman

‘Alaska Daily’ Season 1 Episode 5 airs on Nov. 3

Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 5, “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen,” airs on Thursday, Nov. 3, on ABC.

The synopsis for “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen” reads, “When someone from Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria’s case.”

Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 5 stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park, and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

The preview teases tension between Eileen and Stanley

As fans recall, Alaska Daily Episode 4 ended with Eileen and Roz obtaining an unredacted version of the police report concerning Gloria’s case. So episode 5 will pick up where the previous hour left off.

The promo for Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 5 shows Eileen and Roz meeting with an unknown man about Ezra Fisher. Ezra was listed as a person of interest in the police report. Roz asks the unidentified man, “Can you tell us about Ezra Fisher?” He responds, “He’s violent, unpredictable.” And Eileen jumps in to ask him if he thinks that Ezra was capable of killing Gloria, which we don’t get the answer to.

Elsewhere in the preview, a judge dismisses a case, and the reporters at The Daily Alaskan think there’s a coverup. Stanley tells Eileen, “I’m telling you, stay away. It’s just too risky … You wanna go rogue, I will not support you. Is that clear?” Bob is also seen calling Eileen a “liability.”

And in the final moments of the promo, Roz confronts Ezra and asks him if he killed Gloria.

Who is the mystery person from Eileen’s past? And other predictions for ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 5

The preview and synopsis for Alaska Daily Episode 5 don’t reveal who from Eileen’s past visits her in Anchorage. But we have a couple of theories. The first one is Rushmi, Eileen’s former boss from The Vanguard. She left Eileen a voicemail in episode 4 about wanting to catch up. Perhaps Rushmi wants to offer Eileen her job back? However, we don’t know why this would cause Eileen to “go against orders.”

Of course, the mystery person could be someone the audience hasn’t met yet. We don’t know much about Eileen’s past other than her work as a journalist and her photojournalist ex-husband, who died in Afghanistan. So this unknown person could fill in some of the blanks regarding Eileen’s story.

Also, since we’re only on episode 5, we doubt Ezra is the person who killed Gloria. Based on the preview, he sounds like an awful person who deserves jail time, but it’s unlikely he is the murderer.

Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 5, “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen,” premieres Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

