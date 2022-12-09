‘Alaska Daily’ Star Grace Dove Teases Roz’s Journey in Last Episodes — She Will ‘Learn From Eileen’

Alaska Daily on ABC is taking a long hiatus between episodes 6 and 7. And unfortunately, the midseason finale ended on a huge cliffhanger. While fans ponder what will happen next in Alaska Daily, Grace Dove, who plays Roz Friendly, shared what the final episodes have in store for her character.

Grace Dove stars as Roz Friendly in ‘Alaska Daily’

Alaska Daily introduced Grace Dove as Roz Friendly during the premiere when Hilary Swank’s Eileen Fitzgerald moved to Alaska to work on a local news story.

As fans recall, Eileen worked for a major news source before her credibility went down the drain. One of Eileen’s sources ghosted her after she published a story going after the Secretary of Defense. Months later, Stanley Cornik, who used to be Eileen’s boss, approached her about covering a story for his paper, the Daily Alaskan.

At first, Eileen denied the job, but later accepted and hopped on a place to Anchorage, Alaska. The story revolved around Gloria Nanmac, one of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women in Alaska. Once Eileen got to Alaska, Stanley assigned one of his writers, Roz, to help her with the story.

Roz is passionate about this case because it hits close to home, which causes her to occasionally butt heads with Eileen. But over time, the two have learned to work together. And we hope to learn more about Roz before Alaska Daily Season 1 ends.

Grace Dove shares what’s to come in the next ‘Alaska Daily’ episodes

During an interview with Newsweek, Grace Dove teased Roz’s story in the upcoming episodes of Alaska Daily.

“I think that we will just keep seeing her rise and grow and, even if she doesn’t want to, learn from Eileen,” Dove explained. “I think, as Grace myself, and Roz, the biggest thing we can do is just continue learning from our mentors and know that it’s not always about us and to keep our eyes on the bigger picture.”

She added, “So I see Roz really listening and finding her own [place] by the end of the season, and I have hopes. I can see where it’s going, but I don’t know personally. But I feel like Roz is going to be such a force to be reckoned with.”

When will ‘Alaska Daily’ return with episode 7?

Fans will see Grace Dove as Roz Friendly again when Alaska Daily returns on Feb. 23, 2023. That’s right — the show is currently on a three-month hiatus. Hilary Swank’s pregnancy might be the cause of this delay, or production simply needs to catch up on filming. Whatever the case, we’re itching to learn what happens next in the series.

Alaska Daily Episode 6 ended with the Concerned Citizen, gun in hand, confronting Eileen at the Daily Alaskan headquarters. And thanks to the preview for episode 7, we know that he will hold her hostage as police surround the building. Her co-workers, including Roz, will also gather at the scene, worried for Eileen.

Alaska Daily Episode 7, “Enemy of the People, airs Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, fans can catch up on Alaska Daily on Hulu.