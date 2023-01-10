‘Alaska Daily’ Star Hilary Swank Nominated for a Golden Globe — Will She Win?

ABC is putting Alaska Daily fans threw the ringer with the 3-month hiatus, but many will be happy to know that we’re more than halfway through the long wait. And to make up for the lack of episodes, there is some exciting news pertaining to the ABC series — Hilary Swank has been nominated at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for her work in Alaska Daily.

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald | ABC/Matt Sayles

‘Alaska Daily’ star Hilary Swank is one of the nominees at the 80th Golden Globe Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the 80th Golden Globe Awards nominees on Dec. 12, 2022; among them was Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank.

The nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama are:

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in Ozark

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald in Alaska Daily

Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Euphoria

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Hilary Swank likely won’t win for her role in ‘Alaska Daily’

Unfortunately, we don’t think Hilary Swank will win the Golden Globe for playing Eileen Fitzgerald in Alaska Daily.

She is undoubtedly talented — this isn’t the first time she has been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards. Swank won Best Lead Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama twice for starring in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby. And she was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Iron Jawed Angels in 2005. So Swank is no stranger to award shows.

However, Swank has some tough competition in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama category. Laura Linney is always a force to be reckoned with, and Emma D’Arcy could be a dark horse this year. But most critics and fans agree that this award is Zendaya’s to lose.

Zendaya won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in Euphoria in 2022. So it stands to reason that she will also come out on top at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in 2023.

We would be shocked if Hilary Swank wins for Alaska Daily, but stranger things have happened.

Congratulations to @HilarySwank on her 2023 #GoldenGlobes Nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series ? #AlaskaDaily pic.twitter.com/QWChJDUvz1 — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) December 12, 2022

When does ‘Alaska Daily’ return with new episodes?

Hilary Swank and the rest of the Alaska Daily cast will return in episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” which premieres on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 p.m. ET.

As fans recall, at the end of Alaska Daily Episode 6, the Concerned Citizen confronted Eileen at the Daily Alaskan. Wielding a gun, he told the journalist that she “left him no choice.” And episode 7 will pick up from where that tense scene left off in the midseason finale.

The preview for Alaska Daily Episode 7 shows a SWAT team surrounding the Daily Alaskan as the Concerned Citizen holds Eileen hostage.

Alaska Daily is available to stream on Hulu.

