‘Alaska Daily’: Who Is Toby Crenshaw?

Just when you think you know who the murderer is, ABC‘s Alaska Daily pulls the rug out from underneath its viewers. Eileen Fitzgerald and Roz Friendly continued investigating Gloria Nanmac’s case in Alaska Daily Episode 8, and it led them to a familiar name from a past episode — Toby Crenshaw.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Alaska Daily Episode 8, “Tell a Reporter Not to Do Something and Suddenly It’s a Party.”]

Brandon Alexis as Toby Crenshaw | ABC/Sergei Bachlakov

Toby became the prime suspect in Gloria’s murder case in ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 8

Still reeling from being held hostage by the Concerned Citizen in Alaska Daily Episode 7, Eileen wanted to throw herself into her work. So she and Roz picked up where they left off in Gloria Nanmac’s case in episode 8. As fans recall, they had come across the name Reed Gallahorn, a pastor, in episode 6. Gallahorn was listed as a suspect in Gloria’s original case file, so the reporters started digging up dirt on him.

As it turned out, Gallahorn’s past made him even more suspicious. The police previously arrested him for assaulting his son. And a teenager who was threatening the expose the pastor’s physical abuse toward his congregation was found dead after “falling” from the roof of Gallahorn’s previous church in Nebraska.

Add all that up with the fact that Gloria was also trying to reveal Gallahorn’s secrets, and the pastor seemed like the perfect suspect. Unfortunately, after the state tested Gallahorn’s DNA against the sample in Gloria’s case file, it wasn’t a match. Instead, it linked back to Toby Crenshaw in Alaska Daily Episode 8. And as a result, the police issued an arrest warrant for Toby in Gloria’s death.

Eileen and Roz previously interviewed Toby in episode 2

Alaska Daily took a long hiatus between episodes 6 and 7, so if you are trying to remember who Toby is, we don’t blame you. We even had to do a little bit of research to refresh our memory, and we’re here to help fans do the same.

The show first mentioned Toby during episode 1 when Eileen dug through Gloria’s social media. She discovered that Toby invited Gloria to a party the night she went missing. And in episode 2, Eileen and Roz confronted Toby at his job in Kodiak, Alaska (which isn’t the most accessible place, so infamous pilot poet Jamie flew the dynamic duo to the island).

In Kodiak, Eileen and Roz interrogated Toby about the party. He was hesitant to answer any of their questions at first. But when Roz bluntly asked if he killed Gloria, Toby vehemently denied that he did. He then revealed that Gloria attended an afterparty thrown by Skeeter. And when she called Toby to pick her up from it, he refused because he was angry about a fight they had. Perhaps their relationship was more than a friendship.

Toby didn’t give up any more information in Alaska Daily Episode 2, but he was adamant that Eileen and Roz didn’t use his name in their article. And now it sounds like there was a bit more to Toby’s story.

Who plays Toby in ‘Alaska Daily’?

Unfortunately, we have to wait to learn more about why Toby’s DNA was found on Gloria. But for now, let’s dig into the actor who plays Toby in Alaska Daily — Brandon Alexis.

According to Alexis’s IMDb page, Alaska Daily is his only film credit. And since we couldn’t find more information about the actor on social media, he’s a bit of a mystery.

New episodes of Alaska Daily air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

