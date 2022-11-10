Is ‘Alaska Daily’ on Tonight? The ABC Series Is Taking a Short Hiatus

ABC‘s newest drama series, Alaska Daily, has been filled with suspense and unexpected twists and turns. Eileen Fitzgerald, played by Hilary Swank, is trying to solve the murder of an indigenous woman in Alaska, but along the way, she has made a few enemies. Will fans see where the investigation takes Eileen next in a new episode of Alaska Daily tonight, Nov. 10?

Shane McRae as Aaron Pritchard and Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald | ABC/Darko Sikman

ABC will not debut a new episode of ‘Alaska Daily’ tonight, Nov. 10

Sadly, Alaska Daily is not on ABC at its regular time tonight, Thursday, Nov. 10. So, viewers will have a small wait for the next episode.

Alaska Daily Episode 6 will air next week on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The show is only taking a one-week hiatus before jumping back into the story about a small newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska. And it looks like it will be worth the wait.

What happened in episode 5?

To prepare for Alaska Daily Episode 6, we have to look back on episode 5, “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen.” The hour, which featured the return of Secretary of Defense Green, revolved around Roz Friendly tracking down a new lead in Gloria Nanmac’s case and Eileen confronting her greatest enemy.

Roz and Eileen discovered that Ezra Fisher, one of the two listed persons of interest in Gloria’s case file, had numerous domestic charges against him. But after Eileen ditched Roz to face Secretary Green, Roz uncovered unsettling information about the prosecutor, Adam Barnett, representing Ezra’s accuser. Adam wielded his power to engage in sexual relationships with his clients. And Roz exposed him.

Roz also cleared Ezra as a suspect in Gloria’s murder because he was with his son that night.

Elsewhere in Alaska Daily Episode 5, Eileen, Yuna Park, and Austin Teague learned that Secretary Green was in Alaska to help cover up the death of an airman, Greg Choi, from the Air Force base. Greg was flying a faulty plane when it crashed in Russian waters. He had earlier expressed concerns about the plane’s oxygen system, but his superiors never addressed them.

Their story on the scandal brought national attention to the Daily Alaskan. Perhaps this sets up what’s to come with Eileen and Roz’s story on the missing and murdered indigenous women crisis.

At the end of Alaska Daily Episode 5, Aaron Pritchard, the owner of the Daily Alaskan, knocked on Eileen’s door, and they kissed. But they both agreed that it was a mistake and couldn’t ever happen again. Of course, that means that it will very likely happen again.

Sources say Alaska Daily is a can't miss – but don't take our word for it, find out for yourself and stream all episodes on Hulu. ? pic.twitter.com/iSYvhFaZCB — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) November 5, 2022

Everything we know about ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 6

Even though Alaska Daily isn’t on tonight, we still have some information about the next episode.

The synopsis for Alaska Daily Episode 6, “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life,” reads, “When two local women go missing, Roz grows frustrated over the lack of equal attention both cases are receiving. Stanley agrees to have the team write a comparison piece on the two missing girls. Meanwhile, Bob gives Roz and Eileen a lead on Gloria’s case. And after they appear on local radio show ‘Concerned Citizens,’ threats escalate to perilous new heights.”

The promo for the hour also showcases the Concerned Citizen confronting Eileen with a gun at the office. But we don’t see his face.

Unfortunately, episode 6 serves as the mid-season finale, meaning that Alaska Daily won’t return until the new year. But after “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life” debuts, the show only has four episodes left in its first season. So viewers probably won’t mind the breaks.

Alaska Daily Episode 6 airs on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

