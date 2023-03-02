Is ‘Alaska Daily’ on Tonight? Everything You Need to Know About Episode 7

ABC‘s Alaska Daily went on a three-month hiatus after episode 6, and since then, fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of the hit drama starring Hilary Swank. But can viewers expect ABC to air a new episode of Alaska Daily tonight? Or will the wait continue?

‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 7 airs tonight, March 2

We have good news — Alaska Daily Episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” premieres tonight, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The hour was initially supposed to air a week ago on Thursday, Feb. 23, but the network pushed the midseason premiere date back so that the final five episodes would air without interruptions. So that means that the season 1 finale will drop on March 30.

The synopsis for the Alaska Daily episode tonight reads, “The stakes are high when Concerned Citizen targets Eileen at gunpoint and takes her hostage in the newsroom. As the clock ticks, the team races to help before it’s too late.”

What happened in episode 6?

Before jumping into theories surrounding episode 7, which airs tonight, let’s recap what happened in Alaska Daily Episode 6.

The case(s) of the week revolved around two missing women and the different ways the Alaskan government and police handled their disappearances. One was Henley, a white woman from Houston who fell off an Alaskan cruise ship while streaming live on social media. And another was Jade, an Indigenous woman who had mysteriously vanished two days prior.

Whereas the government was putting all of its time and resources into finding Henley, it seemingly had no time for Jade’s case. Ultimately, they found Henley’s body in the water, but there was no update on Jade.

Also, during episode 6, Eileen Fitzgerald discovered that most of the budget for the governor’s task force for the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis was going toward Conrad Pritchard’s public relations firm. And Stanley Cornik learned that the Pritchards mysteriously planned to build a road near protected land.

Eileen and Roz Friendly also got a lead in Gloria Nanmac’s case when they learned that the murdered Indigenous woman attended a church led by a pastor named Reed Gallahorn. As fans recall, Rega Horne was listed as a person of interest in Gloria’s case file, and the two names sound awfully similar.

At the end of the tense hour, Eileen was the last one at the Daily Alaskan while the other reporters gathered for a drink at the bar across the street. As Eileen was about to leave, the Concerned Citizen confronted her with a gun. And Alaska Daily Episode 7 will pick up from that chilling scene.

We predict 1 character will die in ‘Alaska Daily’ tonight

Based on the previews for Alaska Daily Episode 7, we know that “Enemy of the People” will change everything. The Concerned Citizen holds Eileen hostage as a SWAT team surrounds the building and her co-workers try to help. However, while we know that Eileen will make it out of episode 7 alive (you can’t kill the show’s star), the same couldn’t be said for the Concerned Citizen or another employee in the office.

That’s right, Eileen wasn’t the last person left at the Daily Alaskan in episode 6 — Gabriel Tovar was also inside the building. In one of the promos for the upcoming hour, Gabriel calls Stanley while hiding in the archives room. So not only is Eileen in danger but so is Gabriel.

We have a bad feeling that someone will die in episode 7, and since it won’t be Eileen, that leaves the Concerned Citizen and Gabriel. Let’s hope that Gabriel survives the night, though, because he’s one of the most endearing characters in the show.

Alaska Daily Episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” airs tonight, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

