‘Alaska Daily’: Will a New Episode Air Tonight, Nov. 17?

Sadly, Alaska Daily on ABC didn’t air a new episode last week on Thursday, Nov. 10. The drama series about a “canceled” journalist investigating the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis in Alaska took a one-week hiatus. But can fans expect ABC to air Alaska Daily Episode 6 tonight, Nov. 17?

Grace Dove as Roz Friendly and Matt Malloy as Bob Young | ABC/Darko Sikman

‘Alaska Daily’ is on tonight, Nov. 17

We have good news, Alaska Daily fans — episode 6, “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life,” will premiere tonight, Nov. 17, on ABC.

Oliver Bokelberg directed the upcoming hour, and Sandra Chwialkowska wrote it.

Episode 6 will serve as Alaska Daily‘s fall finale, so fans will have to wait until 2023 for the last episodes of the first season. In total, there will be 10 installments in season 1. So after tonight, only four episodes will remain in Alaska Daily Season 1.

A recap of episode 5

To prepare for the new Alaska Daily episode tonight, we must reflect on the previous hour.

Alaska Daily Episode 5, “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen,” featured the return of the Secretary of Defense, Raymond Green. He was in town to talk with the Alaskan Air Force. Still, Eileen Fitzgerald was suspicious of his intentions. She went against Stanley Cornik’s orders and attended Green’s press conference.

Eileen’s colleagues Yuna Park and Austin Teague were there to cover the event, and she learned from them that an airman, Greg Choi, had recently gone missing. Eileen asked Green about it, but he just laughed and brushed her off. Later, the Russian Embassy announced that they had recovered the body of an American and his plane in their waters. And the news confirmed that it was the missing airman.

After some digging, Yuna discovered that Greg had brought concerns about the plane’s oxygen system to his superiors. However, nothing came of it. The Daily Alaskan ran with the story, much to Eileen’s delight.

Elsewhere in episode 6, Roz Friendly tracked down a lead in Gloria Nanmac’s case. The person of interest, Ezra Fisher, had an alibi for the night Gloria was murdered. However, Roz uncovered a disturbing fact about the prosecutor defending Ezra’s ex-girlfriend in a domestic abuse case against him. The prosecutor had been leveraging his power to persuade his female clients to sleep with him.

At the end of the hour, Aaron Pritchard, owner of the Daily Alaskan, knocked on Eileen’s door, and they kissed. But they agreed that it was a mistake.

The mystery is beginning to erode and expose the truth. Watch the fall finale of #AlaskaDaily TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/0tRDCThTBF — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) November 17, 2022

Everything we know about tonight’s episode of ‘Alaska Daily’

The synopsis for the Alaska Daily episode tonight reads, “When two local women go missing, Roz grows frustrated over the lack of equal attention both cases are receiving; and Stanley agrees to have the team write a comparison piece on the two missing girls. Meanwhile, Bob gives Roz and Eileen a lead on Gloria’s case. And after they appear on local radio show ‘Concerned Citizens,’ threats escalate to perilous new heights.”

The previews for the upcoming hour also tease the Concerned Citizen confronting Eileen. As fans recall, an anonymous man has been stalking and threatening Eileen since the premiere. And it will all come to a head in the fall finale.

Alaska Daily Episode 6, “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life,” airs tonight, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

