Which ‘ALF’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?

ALF was one of the most popular TV shows of the late ’80s. Fans fell in love with the hilarious furry alien, puppeteered and voiced by co-creator Paul Fusco, and the immensely talented actors who worked alongside him. The sitcom aired over 30 years ago. Here’s a look at where the ALF cast is now.

The show was brilliantly unique

‘ALF’ cast in 1986 | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

ALF premiered on NBC in 1986. Breaking from regular sitcom norms, the series centered on the titular puppet alien, who crash-lands into the Tanner house and befriends the family while adopting human customs in the funniest of ways.

Showrunners Paul Fusco and Tom Pratchett created the series. It stars Fusco as ALF (short for “alien life form”); Max Wright as dad Willie Tanner; Anne Schedeen as mom Kate Tanner; and Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory as their kids, Lynn and Brian Tanner.

ALF aired for four seasons until 1990. The show and its cast received numerous accolades, including a People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Comedy Program and a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Show.

What is the ‘ALF’ cast doing now?

Anne Schedeen, who played Kate, didn’t do much TV and film acting after ALF. She appeared in a few projects, including Judging Amy, Heaven’s Prisoners, and Tiny Nuts, and then coached other actors. Today, the 73-year-old is an ambassador for the charity Holiday Heroes.

Andrea Elson, who portrayed big sister Lynn, appeared in a few notable projects after ALF, including Who’s the Boss, Married… With Children, and The Young and the Restless. As of 2017, Elson was teaching yoga in California. She’s 53.

Benji Gregory played the adorable Brian Tanner in ALF. The now-44-year-old enlisted in the Navy as an aerographer’s mate and decided to quit acting for good, Yahoo! Life reports.

Now 69, Paul Fusco has voiced the furry alien for dozens of projects over the years, including Young Sheldon and Mr. Robot. In 2010, he came under fire when an ALF blooper reel showing him using a racial slur resurfaced.

Several ‘ALF’ cast members have died in the past few years

Actor Max Wright, best known for his role as the father in "ALF," has died at the age of 75

The ALF cast boasted immensely talented actors. But Max Wright was one of the series’ most endearing performers.

After NBC canceled ALF, Wright appeared in episodes of several popular shows, including Murder, She Wrote, Quantum Leap, Murphy Brown, and Mad About You. He also joined Friends as Central Perk manager Terry.

A stage actor at heart, Wright eventually returned to the theater and starred in productions such as The Twelfth Night and The Merchant of Venice. In 1998, he picked up a Tony nomination for his performance in Ivanov on Broadway.

Soon after, Wright became embroiled in drug and pornography scandals. The actor died of lymphoma at age 75 in 2019.

Anne Meara, the wife of late actor Jerry Stiller and mother of actor/producer Ben Stiller, portrayed Kate’s mom, Dorothy Halligan Deaver. After ALF, the award-winning actor appeared in hit series such as Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Unit. Meara died in 2015 at age 85.

"Liz Sheridan was funny. She gave her all to every scene and rose to every comedic challenge. She was a charming, sweet, wonderfully funny woman. I had the pleasure to share many laughs with her both on & off screen.

I was incredibly lucky to have her on team ALF." — Paul Fusco



I was incredibly lucky to have her on team ALF.” — Paul Fusco pic.twitter.com/VB9XT1hahX — ALF (@ALFforreal) April 15, 2022

Liz Sheridan, a dancer-turned-actor who dated James Dean in the ’50s, played the Tanners’ nosy neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek. Her most notable recurring role after ALF was as Jerry’s mom Helen on Seinfeld. She also guest-starred in episodes of Melrose Place, Blossom, and Numbers. Sheridan died in April 2022 at age 93.

