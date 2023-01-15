Alice Cooper Named His Favorite Rolling Stones Song

TL;DR:

Alice Cooper named his favorite of The Rolling Stones’ songs.

He says he performs it during his live sets sometimes in tribute to The Rolling Stones.

The song in question became a No. 1 single in the United States.

The Rolling Stones | Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images

Alice Cooper discussed his favorite of The Rolling Stones‘ songs. In addition, he discussed the song in relation to his hit “Billion Dollar Babies.” Notably, The Rolling Stones’ tune was more popular in the United States than it was in their native United Kingdom.

Alice Cooper discussed the difference between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles

During a 2014 interview with The Arizona Republic, Cooper discussed what drew him to The Rolling Stones. “I was 15 or 16,” he said. “The British invasion was in full force. We were a high school band. The Beatles were the greatest, but the Stones were definitely the coolest.”

Cooper elaborated on the appeal of The Rolling Stones. “They were not the clean cut Beatles, who my parents ended up liking — especially after they saw The Rolling Stones,” he said. “The Stones didn’t wear uniforms or have a ‘look,’ they wore whatever they wanted.

“Their hair was messed up,” he added. “Their jackets were wrinkled. They looked like they had been up all night. They looked as much like a gang as they did a band.” He said he was a fan of the genius of The Beatles and the rebellion of The Rolling Stones.

Alice Cooper said 1 of The Rolling Stones’ songs is timeless and he performs it live sometimes

Cooper named his favorite song by The Rolling Stones. “My favorite track is ‘Brown Sugar,’ which we do live every now and then as a tribute to the Stones. It’s timeless.”

In a 2011 interview with Toronto Star, Cooper discussed “Brown Sugar” in the context of his own music. “When it comes to songs like ‘Billion Dollar Babies,’ I insist on doing them exactly the way they were on the first recording,” he revealed. “When I go to hear the Stones perform, I don’t want them to give me a reggae version of ‘Brown Sugar.'”

How the song and its parent album performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Brown Sugar” became a huge hit in the United States. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, staying on the chart for 12 weeks in total. The tune appeared on the album Sticky Fingers, which is widely considered on the group’s best albums. The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four of its 69 weeks on the chart.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Brown Sugar” was a hit in the United Kingdom as well. The song reached No. 2 there and stayed on the chart for 13 weeks. On the other hand, Sticky Fingers reached No. 1 for five of its 32 weeks on the chart.

“Brown Sugar” became a massive hit for The Rolling Stones and Cooper said it was timeless.