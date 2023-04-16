All the Signs Camilla Parker Bowles Was Always Going to Be Queen — Not Queen Consort

Camilla Parker Bowles is gearing up for a major title change. Despite the late Queen Elizabeth II’s wishes, Camilla will drop her queen consort title and assume the mantle of queen.

The move will reportedly take place following King Charles III’s coronation. But there were indications that Camilla was always going to be queen and never wanted the queen consort title in the first place.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry believes Camilla Parker Bowles had a plan to change her scandalous reputation to be queen

Camilla has been making some interesting moves following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth revealed that she wanted Camilla to inherit the title of queen consort once Charles was on the throne.

But there is strong evidence that suggests Camilla never wanted that title. According to The Daily Beast, Prince Harry revealed that Camilla has been forging relationships with members of the British press for years.

Camilla’s plan, per Harry, was to get the media on her side. This was a difficult task considering her scandalous past, but it was necessary if she wanted to become queen alongside Charles.

“If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that’s what you’re gonna do,” Harry explained.

King Charles III never wanted his wife to be queen consort

The decision to rebrand Camilla as princess consort, rather than queen, was met with mixed reactions when it was announced in the early 2000s.

However, recent reports suggest that the pledge was never meant to be fulfilled. Instead, it may have been part of a long-term strategy to improve Camilla’s image and acceptance among the British public.

Per a close friend of Camilla, King Charles had no intention of following through with the plan to make his wife queen consort.

“Charles always wanted her to be queen…including her family in the coronation is something of a victory lap for both of them,” the friend revealed.

Camilla’s grandchildren are set to take on a major role in Charles’ coronation. The children will be tasked with holding a golden canopy over the monarch during the sacred anointing ceremony, which involves the use of holy oil.

Prince William was reportedly surprised by the decision, which has been met with mixed responses in the media.

Camilla Parker Bowles makes another major change ahead of the coronation

Early reports suggest that Camilla’s title change will not become official until after the coronation. But that hasn’t stopped her from making a few adjustments in the meantime.

According to another report from The Daily Beast, Camilla has changed the name of her charity from the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room to the Queen’s Reading Room.

There are also reports that the change may be reflected in the Court Circular, the official record of the royal family’s engagements and activities.

“There’s a view in the Palace that queen consort is cumbersome, and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the queen when the time is right. The Reading Room was a sign of that. Her majesty is the queen, after all,” an insider divulged.

The source noted that the royals would not stop anyone from referring to Camilla as her majesty, even if they don’t officially change her title. This may be a way for the royals to honor Queen Elizabeth’s wishes while giving Camilla what she wants.

Despite the notable changes, the royals have not addressed the reports surrounding Camilla’s title.