All the Signs Camilla Parker Bowles Is Making the Coronation About Her and NOT King Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles has some big changes planned for King Charles’ coronation. Charles is meant to be a focal point of the ceremony, but the changes are shifting the spotlight to Camilla.

With the highly anticipated coronation a few weeks away, here are all the signs that Camilla is making the coronation all about her.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles puts her family front and center at King Charles’ coronation

The highly-anticipated royal event will see four close family members of Camilla in prominent positions. Among them are her three grandsons and a great-nephew, all of whom have been chosen as Pages of Honour in the ceremony.

Notably, the King’s eldest grandson, Prince George, has also been selected to fulfill this important role. Camilla’s grandsons, meanwhile, include Master Gus Lopes, Master Louis Lopes, and Master Freddy Parker Bowles. Her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot, rounds out the list.

As part of the procession through Westminster Abbey, all of the pages have close ties to Charles and Camilla. Along with their ceremonial duties, which include carrying robes for distinguished guests, these individuals will play a crucial role in the day’s events.

What makes this decision intriguing is the fact that Camilla’s family is sharing the spotlight with Prince William’s oldest and third in line to the throne.

Camilla Parker Bowles will be carrying this controversial scepter at the coronation

With the coronation just weeks away, Camilla has already made a key decision that’s earning praise. Instead of a new crown or donning Queen Elizabeth’s 1937 crown (which has ties to colonialism), Camilla is going in a different direction.

Instead, Camilla has chosen to wear the crown first worn by Queen Mary, Charles’ great-grandmother. This decision is likely to be met with approval from those looking to modernize the monarchy while preserving its traditions.

However, Camilla’s decision to bring along the rod with a dove, a symbol held by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, has drawn controversy.

Charles has been very outspoken against the ivory trade. And many royal watchers expected the royal couple to ditch the rod, which contains ivory, for the coronation.

Despite the controversy, Camilla has decided to carry the piece, bringing even more attention to her ahead of the event.

King Charles grants his wife this prestigious title

Camilla’s family and her choice of accessories for the coronation aren’t the only things grabbing headlines. One of the bigger storylines going into the event is Camilla’s new title.

Following the coronation, Camilla is set to drop her title as queen consort and be known as only Queen Camilla. Although this goes against Queen Elizabeth’s wishes, a source told The Daily Beast that King Charles had planned this move all along.

“Charles always wanted her to be queen…including her family in the coronation is something of a victory lap for both of them,” the insider shared.

Following public backlash over his marriage to Camilla, many royal enthusiasts thought that she would only ever be referred to as Princess Consort. This move was intended to assuage the public following Charles and Camilla’s affair, which contributed to his failed marriage.

But Charles and Camilla have thrown that idea out of the window. Not only is Camilla getting a new title, but her family is being honored as royals at Charles’ coronation.