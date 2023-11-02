Travis Kelce is very protective over girlfriend Taylor Swift, and his body language proves it.

Travis Kelce’s role in Taylor Swift’s world transcends the glamour of celebrity romance, showcasing a theme of guardianship that has caught the public’s eye. Their recent escapades paint a picture of Kelce not just as a star athlete but as a devoted partner vigilant in his care.

His protective instincts, seen during various high-profile outings, are becoming a defining trait of their growing relationship. Whether stepping into the role of a gentleman or standing as a shield, here are all the times Kelce has shown he is “protective” of Swift.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s body language gives off a ‘strong love connection’

During an intimate evening out in Manhattan with Swift, Kelce revealed a gentler aspect of himself.

Their outing followed their joint appearance on Saturday Night Live. As they approached the fashionable CATCH Steak for dinner, Kelce promptly stepped out of their chauffeured ride.

The NFL star reassured the security team of his capability to manage the situation. He then courteously opened the door for his date and escorted her into the establishment.

Susan Constantine, a specialist in behavior analysis, offered her insights to Fox News. Constantine suggested the couple’s interactions reflected a deep emotional bond.

“This couple’s body language shows a strong love connection,” the expert explained. “Kelce’s parents have taught Travis right!”

Constantine further remarked on Kelce’s nurturing and protective demeanor during the outing.

NFL star makes sure he doesn’t lose contact with Taylor Swift on date night

On the evening following their outing in Manhattan, Swift and Kelce were spotted confirming their nascent romance was more reality than rumor. They chose the Waverly Inn for their dinner, a favorite spot nestled in the West Village.

Behavioral analyst Constantine observed their uninterrupted physical connection as they exited the venue, intertwined.

She highlighted that Kelce was particularly attentive to maintaining a firm yet gentle hold on Swift. By keeping his hand over Swift’s, Constantine interpreted this as a signal of his leading role in their dynamic. Additionally, Kelce’s choice to walk closer to the street symbolized his protective stance toward the singer.

“Travis also protects Taylor by positioning himself on the outside lane when walking,” Constantine stated. “Taylor’s head down sober expression is her way of self-protection from others.”

Travis Kelce takes over bodyguard duties

In the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, Kelce discussed his recent foray into a protective role with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The duo discussed an instance where Kelce was spotted interacting with one of Swift’s security personnel. Kelce touched the back of one of Swift’s personal security guards, which some interpreted as his way of taking control.

In their conversation, Kelce admitted that he naturally adopts a vigilant and protective stance while on dates. He also emphasized the importance of being alert and conscious of his surroundings.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense that I’m a man in the situation. I’m protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess.”

An insider told ET Online that Kelce did take charge during the outing in question. The Kansas City Chiefs star reportedly told Swift’s bodyguard that he was taking over the protective duties, ensuring her safety.