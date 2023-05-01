‘The Amazing Race’ Seasons Usually Take Less Than a Month to Film

The Amazing Race has become one of the most popular reality TV shows of all time. With dozens of contestants traveling the globe for the high-stakes competition, the series feels like it must take a long time to produce. But as it turns out, each season usually takes less than a month to film.

Each season of ‘The Amazing Race’ takes only a few weeks to film

The Amazing Race contestants Rex Ryan and Tim Mann | Kit Karzen/CBS via Getty Images

The Amazing Race is a reality competition show that sends teams of two on a global adventure. Each team competes against others to complete challenges and arrive at each pit stop before the other teams. The last team to arrive at the pit stop is often eliminated from the race. The team that makes it to the final pit stop first wins $1 million in prize money.

Since its premiere in 2001, the CBS show has won numerous awards, including 16 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. The series has earned a global fan base and has been praised for its diverse casting and representation of cultures from around the world.

Typically, a season of The Amazing Race takes less than a month to film. Contestants often have to take time off from their jobs to participate in the show, as filming can take anywhere from 21 to 25 days. During this time, contestants are required to travel to multiple countries and compete in a variety of challenges.

‘The Amazing Race’ made some changes to its seasons due to the pandemic

Like many other TV shows, The Amazing Race was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2020, the show was forced to suspend production while Season 33 was in progress. The show’s producers made the decision to halt the competition due to concerns about the safety of contestants and crew members.

After several months of delay, The Amazing Race was able to resume production in 2021. But as host Phil Keoghan told CNN, the show had to make significant changes to its format in order to comply with Covid-19 safety protocols.

Contestants were required to quarantine before filming began, and the show’s crew had to wear masks and follow other safety guidelines. International travel was limited, with production in the United States and Europe. Producers made sure to avoid putting contestants in large crowds and uncontrolled environments.

Hang tight my friend … booking flights will be back as soon as the 'return to work' Covid protocols are off our back. Right now having a charter = @AmazingRaceCBS on TV … no charter = no @AmazingRaceCBS on TV. Lets stay focused on what's good in the world:) https://t.co/qLEXXJcKux — Phil Keoghan (@PhilKeoghan) October 6, 2022

“What you won’t see is you’re not gonna see Amazing Race-ers crowded together with thousands of people in a confined space,” Keoghan said. “But I think, for the most part, people will realize it’s the Race that they’ve come to love with a few adjustments that we’ve all been making.”

But over the course of its 20-year run, The Amazing Race has also seen some other changes. The show has introduced new challenges, twists, and formats to keep things fresh for viewers.

It has also become more diverse in its casting. And the series has also been paying more attention to social media engagement in recent years.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 35 should premiere by fall 2023

We'll see you all at the starting line!?✈️ So excited to be back for Season 35 of the #AmazingRace!? pic.twitter.com/VWn28U3Wpv — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) February 21, 2023

The Amazing Race returns for Season 35 sometime in 2023. CBS has yet to announce the exact premiere date. But it is likely the show will air as part of the network’s Fall lineup.

While the last two seasons kept the race in Europe, the new season will start the competition in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. It was filmed over the Summer and Fall of 2022 when some Covid protocols were still in place.

Casting details haven’t been announced. But CBS should release more information on the new season as the premiere date nears.