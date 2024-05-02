Body language expert Darren Stanton claims the comedienne has taken 'no ownership' of her past apologies.

Ellen DeGeneres returned to the stage to kick off Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour with a set at the Los Angeles Largo Club at the Coronet. She discussed the opportunity to address the elephant in the room: her absence from the limelight. In an exclusive for Showbiz Cheat Sheet, body language expert Darren Stanton claims that Ellen has taken “no ownership” of her past apologies.

Ellen DeGeneres may not be authentic in her past apologies, says body language expert

During Ellen DeGeneres’s stand-up show, the comedienne joked about getting “kicked out of show business” for being mean. “The hate went on for a long time, and I would try to avoid looking at the news,” she recalled. “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”

However, body language expert Darren Stanton has a different take on DeGeneres’ commentary. He subsequently believes she may not be authentic in her past apologies.

“This week, I’m looking at Ellen DeGeneres and her body language, which shows what she’s thinking about on the inside. Something I always look for is something called ‘statement analysis.’ That’s not just what someone does with their body. It’s also how they speak,” he began.

“In a recent stand-up gig, she was reported to have commented that she was ‘kicked out of show business.’ Now that tells me she’s taken no ownership and no authenticity of the apologies she’s made on previous occasions.”

Stanton concluded, “It’s creating a psychological distance from her and why the show was canceled. Also, the fact that she holds other people for her demise in show business by saying ‘I was kicked out’ implies she had no part in her demise.”

Ellen DeGeneres further addressed claims of a toxic workplace after her gig

After the gig, Ellen DeGeneres remained at the theater to speak to fans via a question-and-answer session. She responded to many of their questions. Some touched on the scandal surrounding the end of her Ellen Show run.

In 2020, news of what many called a toxic workplace situation emerged from the Ellen set. Thus, BuzzFeed News claimed employees on her leading daytime show revealed they faced racism, fear, and intimidation in the workplace.

DeGeneres responded to a question about being able to “dance” in the face of adversity. For a long time, she could not. DeGeneres famously opened her show by dancing into the crowd each episode.

“No… It’s hard to dance when you’re crying,” she responded.

Is this the first time Ellen DeGeneres addressed these claims?

A body language expert analyzed Ellen DeGeneres’ recent commentary and actions | Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

Ellen DeGeneres first addressed the cringe-worthy claims made in the BuzzFeed News story upon her return to the set in September 2020. She then shared her thoughts with the Ellen Show audience.

The entertainer opened season 18 with a lengthy apology, telling viewers, “I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

In 2021, DeGeneres announced that season 19 would be her last. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2021. The finale aired in May 2022.

Following an internal investigation, three of the show’s producers — Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman — parted ways with the show.