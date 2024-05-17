Eva Longoria is a longtime fan of Elie Saab. The 'Desperate Housewives' star donned a plunging piece by the Lebanese designer at Cannes.

Eva Longoria wore an Elie Saab gown to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 2023 for The Old Oak premiere. The nude illusion tulle gown hinted at skin but did not reveal nearly as much as this year’s Elie Saab iteration. On Friday, the 49-year-old stopped onlookers in their tracks as she stepped onto the Palais red carpet.

Eva Longoria at the ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ red carpet | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

On Friday, actors, directors, and critics gathered in Cannes, France, for the premiere of Kinds of Kindness. The anthology film stars Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, Willem Dafoe, and Mamoudou Athie. Most of the ensemble cast was present at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. But Longoria stole the show.

Eva Longoria at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival | Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Styled by Maeve Reilly, the Desperate Housewives star donned a sequin-embellished haute-couture gown from the Elie Saab spring runway show. This particular collection included pastels, intricate details, and form-fitting silhouettes. With a deeply plunging necklace, Longoria’s glowing décolletage took center stage. The backless halter dress featured iridescent rose gold beading and a modest ombre train.

Eva Longoria at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024 | Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Echoing the gown’s crystal and pearl beading, the mother of one accessorized with a thick Pasquale Bruni choker covered in white and grey diamonds and accented with rose Morganite drops. Featuring the Ghirlanda Collection, the Italian jeweler called Longoria “the goddess Aphrodite” in an Instagram post.

The Flamin’ Hot director added matching Pasquale Bruni earrings and the brand’s Giardini Segreti Ring ring. Her brunette waves fell to her waist and makeup included shimmery rose eyeshadow and a pink lip.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria at the Cannes Film Festival | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Longoria joined Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet. Bachchan, who is celebrating her 22nd year attending the Cannes Film Festival, hugged the Only Murders in the Building star as they took a photo.

Eva Longoria at the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France | Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Longoria attended Cannes partly to represent L’Oréal, a brand she’s worked with since 2005. The My Mexican Kitchen cookbook author took to Instagram to share her Cannes experience behind the scenes. She showed off the L’Oreal “I’m Worth It” beauty suite where a rack of gowns stood alongside dozens of gorgeous heels. Longoria also posted a carousel of photos featuring her Elie Saab look. She captioned the pics, “Back at the palais” alongside a white heart emoji and French flag emoji.