‘An Amish Sin’ Star Kellie Martin Says Lifetime Movie Is a ‘Composite’ Inspired By Several True Stories

A young Amish woman flees her conservative community after her parents try to force her to marry the man who abused her as a child in Lifetime’s new “ripped from the headlines” movie An Amish Sin. Star Kellie Martin says the film is inspired by multiple stories of sexual abuse within the Amish community.

What is ‘An Amish Sin’ about?

Dylan Ratzlaff in ‘An Amish Sin’ | Lifetime

In An Amish Sin, Dylan Ratzlaff plays an Amish teen named Rachel who is horrified when her parents order her to marry the man who abused her when she was a child.

Rachel attempts to share the truth about what happened with her mother, Sara (Kellie Martin). But Sara refuses to listen. Instead, Rachel’s parents send her to a facility for wayward Amish girls in an attempt to make her compliant. Eventually, Rachel runs away. She’s taken in by Grace (Rukiya Bernard), who gives her a safe place to stay as she learns to navigate the non-Amish world. Ultimately, Rachel finds the strength to speak out about what happened to her as a child.

Star Kellie Martin says the Lifetime movie is drawn from multiple true stories

Recently, Martin sat down with Sara Gore from New York Live. She talked about An Amish Sin and the true stories that inspired the movie.

“Sexual abuse is apparently quite rampant in the Amish community,” Martin said. “It’s a closed society, so secrets fester. This is not one person’s true story, but it’s a composite of many stories about young girls who have gone through this type of thing.”

The Life Goes On actor said she prepared for the role by watching multiple documentaries about abuse within the Amish community. She added that she was glad that Lifetime was “shining a light” on sexual abuse, which can happen in all kinds of situations.

“It doesn’t have to be an Amish girl,” she said. “Just this idea that this kind of abuse exists and it gets hidden, it gets covered up by people. And when you shine a light on it, then everybody can kind of heal and learn and grow.”

Lifetime will air a short documentary about abuse in the Amish community after the movie

‘An Amish Sin’ | Lifetime

Immediately after An Amish Sin premieres, Lifetime will air a short documentary about the stories that inspired the film.

Beyond The Headlines: An Amish Sin features interviews with “real women who have left the Amish sect.” They’ll discuss “the challenges they faced as part of the community, how they got out and what their lives are like today.” An expert will also provide commentary on the role of women in the Amish community.

An Amish Sin airs Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

