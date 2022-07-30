Ana de Armas Is ‘First Up’ When Chris Evans Needs a Co-Star; How Many Movies Have They Made Together?

In a recent interview, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas talk about how much they love working together. The pair are currently co-stars in Netflix’s action-packed The Gray Man, released on July 22. However, The Gray Man is not the first time Evans and de Armas have made a movie together, nor will it be the last.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas like making movies together

The first movie Evans and de Armas co-starred in was Knives Out in 2019. Interestingly, de Armas told The Hollywood Reporter that she initially declined to audition for the role of Marta because of the character’s description as a “pretty Latina caretaker.” De Armas then read the script and realized that Marta was far more impactful and a much deeper character than was originally described.

Now, after co-starring in Knives Out, the pair are back together in Netflix’s The Gray Man. Speaking to Collider about their reunion, Evans laughs and says, “she’s the first person I go to, and if she says ‘no,’ then we explore the pool… but she’s the first up.”

In the interview, de Armas laughs with Evans, saying, “I just get texts now: Are you busy?” To which Evans chimes in, going along with the joke. “[I say] ‘What are you up to? Wanna make a movie?'”

‘Ghosted’ will be Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ third movie together

All jokes aside, the pair recently wrapped their third movie together. Due out later this year, Ghosted is slated as an action adventure. It’s familiar territory for Evans, known best for his role as Marvel’s Captain America, and de Armas, who made a splash as Palermo in last year’s No Time to Die. However, Ghosted is also a romance, a genre de Armas hasn’t spent too much time in and Evans has gravitated away from in recent years.

To announce the conclusion of filming, Evans took to his Instagram, posting a picture of himself, de Armas, and director Dexter Fletcher, all laughing hysterically. “That’s a picture wrap on Ghosted! Thank you so much to the entire cast and crew for all your hard work. It was an absolute joy working with you every day.” Evans then offers a special thanks to de Armas and Fletcher, tagging them in the photo. “I’d make a hundred movies with you two if I could! Thanks for all the laughter!”

Are Ana de Armas and Chris Evans dating?

Fueled by many joint interviews, which show the actors thoroughly enjoying each other’s company, an Instagram birthday post from de Armas, and on-screen chemistry that is hard to ignore, rumors often swirl about Evans and de Armas.

In a recent Shondaland interview (in which de Armas was also included), Evans was asked about his “focus” in life. Evans replied that he is currently “laser-focused on finding a partner… it’s about trying to find someone to spend your life with.”

But, while Evans claims to be currently single (and searching), de Armas is presently linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis following her split from Ben Affleck. So, while fans may see sparks flying between the couple, it seems Evans and de Armas remain friends for now.

