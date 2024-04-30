Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine both showed why they made the perfect couple in the feature ‘The Idea of You’ when they showed up to the film’s New York premiere.

But the only pairing that might’ve made a better match than Hathaway and Galitzine, might be Hathaway and Versace. The Devil Wears Prada star showed why she’s been one of the Italian brand’s most reliable representatives over the years.

Hathaway arrived at The Idea of You’s New York premiere wearing an elegant rose-like dress that matched the red carpets she’s used to walking on. The outfit was sculptured and molded perfectly to her physique by her trusted stylist Erin Walsh, whose design showed that she knew the actor both inside and out.

But the corset-inspired gown also knew when to step back to let Hathaway’s skin do some of the flaunting. The dress featured strategic cut-outs underneath the bust, and a form-fitting neckline that helped accentuate everything above it.

Hathaway kept her jewelry to a minimum, sporting silver earrings with green highlights, and matching colored rings on each hand. She completed her outfit with a pair of red stiletto pumps that came out of hiding in the subtle slit the dress provided. When revealed, the shoes added even more personality to her already glamorous outfit.

Her co-star Galitzine kept it comfortably snazzy when he joined her. He wore a gray double-breasted suit with a somewhat tinted complexion that matched his black shoes which glimmered in the spotlight. Like Hathaway, he also kept his accessories minimal, although he upped his wardrobe a level with an impressive timepiece that adorned his wrist.

When together, Hathaway and Galitzine’s interaction looked like a scene straight out of their romance film. The two locked eyes a few times during their time at the premiere. And although they’re just friends, their exchanges could easily be confused as love-at-first sight without the proper context.

Hathaway and Galitzine’s The Idea of You is based on real-world events and features Hathaway as a mother in her 40s falling in love with a young 24-year-old music star played by Galitzine. The Amazon Prime feature, which will be released on May 2, was loosely inspired by superstar Harry Styles.