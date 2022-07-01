Anne Hathaway Recalled ‘See-Through’ Red Carpet Dress Without a Bra She Wishes Never Happened

Actor Anne Hathaway is a terrific performer who also knows how to work a dress on the red carpet. However, she isn’t exactly proud of every look that she brought to the public. Hathaway recalled a “see-through” dress that she wore without a bra. As a result, the situation embarrassed her and she wishes that she could erase the moment entirely.

Anne Hathaway knows how to stun with a beautiful dress on the red carpet

Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actor with plenty of fashion experience. She most recently attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It’s one of many occasions that Hathaway stunned the world with a gorgeous dress. This time, she wore a white strapless Armani Privé gown that boasted sequins and a show-stopping train.

The actor is accessorized with Santoni heels and a Bulgari necklace with a 107.15-carat sapphire. Similar to her movie roles, Hathaway has the ability to move between infectious silliness and star-quality dramatic moments in her fashion.

Anne Hathaway recalled her ‘see-through’ dress that she wishes never happened on the red carpet

"There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra. It was a very long carpet." – #AnneHathawayhttps://t.co/UW6pccqIVk — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) June 28, 2022

Interview Magazine asked Hathaway questions from her friends, which ranged from personal to professional inquiries. Fashion designer Marc Jacobs asked the actor if there’s anything that she ever regretted wearing and wished she could erase. Hathaway had a specific dress in mind that didn’t exactly go as planned.

“Marc Jacobs, I love you and I love your wickedness,” Hathaway started. “There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra.”

Hathaway still wore the dress across the red carpet. However, nobody was kind enough to point out that people could see right through it.

Hathaway continued: “It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I’m not naive. I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so I would erase that, just because it sucked.”

The actor found her fashion footing thanks to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Fashion designer Michael Kors also had a question to ask Hathaway, but it went past a dress and into a more broad category. He asked which outfit from The Devil Wears Prada was more her than her character. Hathaway had a fascinating response in how the movie ultimately inspired the way that she continues to dress to this day.

“Michael Kors and I used to live in the same building,” Hathaway prefaced. “We had the most fun lobby in New York at the time. But it’s a chicken-and-egg question, because what I think of as my style is so influenced by getting to work with Patricia Field and having conversations with her about how to put outfits together.”

Hathaway concluded: “But I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots. I think it was a sample because I kept finding straight pins in it.”

