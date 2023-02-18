Who Was Annie Wersching Married to, and How Many Kids Did She Have?

Annie Wersching was an extremely prolific actor, appearing in dozens of hit shows over her career. Her most famous role, however, was for a video game. Wersching played Tess in the popular video game The Last of Us, which is now a successful HBO show. A lot is known about her career, but many don’t know anything about her personal life, including her husband and children.

Annie Wersching | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Annie Wersching and actor husband Stephen Full shared three kids

Wersching married actor and comedian Stephen Full in 2009 in a ceremony at their Los Angeles home. Full appeared in crime procedurals like Castle, Rizzoli & Isles, and NCIS, as well as kids’ shows like I’m in the Band and iCarly. The actor also voiced the titular dog, Stan, in Disney’s Dog with a Blog.

The couple shared three sons — Freddie, 12; Ozzie, 9; and Archie, 4. All three children were born in Los Angeles.

Some of Annie Wersching’s most memorable roles, from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Bosch,’ to video game ‘The Last of Us’

Actress Annie Wersching, who appeared in The Rookie, 24 and Bosch, has passed away after being diagnosed with cancer. ? pic.twitter.com/byRBicpfvk — E! News (@enews) January 31, 2023

Wersching was also a successful actor, with credits in Frasier, Charmed, Supernatural, Castle, and The Vampire Diaries. She was a part of the main cast on shows like the crime drama 24, Amazon Prime’s Bosch, and Marvel’s Runaways.

Some of her most notable recent roles include serial killer Rosalind Dyer on the ABC police procedural The Rookie and the Borg Queen on the sci-fi series Star Trek: Picard. Her most successful role was not on a television screen, though, but in the Sony video game The Last of Us.

She did the voice and performance capture work for Tess, a smuggler who works with her partner, Joel, in a post-apocalyptic world. The pair are given the task of transporting a young girl named Ellie to a group who are working on a cure for the fungal infection that destroyed the world and turned humans into zombie-like creatures. Ellie is immune to the infection, and many believe she is the key to a vaccine.

The Last of Us has gone on to be a hugely popular HBO show, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Anna Torv as Tess. The show is also a critical success, with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Annie Wersching’s tragic death in 2023

Tragically, Wersching died in 2023. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, but preferred to keep her diagnosis private. She continued to work up until her death in January. She was 45 years old. In a statement about her death, Full said: