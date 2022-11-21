‘Annika’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The first season of PBS’s quirky crime series Annika is coming to an end. But the Nov. 20 season finale won’t be the last we see of DI Annika Strandhed (Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker). The show is set to return for a second season.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Annika Season 1 finale.]

‘Annika’ renewed for season 2

Masterpiece PBS announced in August that it would be teaming up with Alibi in the U.K. and All3Media International to produce a second season of Annika.

The Glasgow-set detective drama stars Walker as the head of the country’s Marine Homicide Unit. She and her team are tasked with investigating the various murders that take place on Scotland’s waterways. Annika frequently breaks the fourth wall to directly address the audience, sharing her thoughts on the crimes at hand, literature, and raising her moody teenage daughter Morgan (Silvie Furneaux).

“We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced. It’s going to be a bumpy ride!” Walker said in a statement when the renewal was announced.

In addition to Walker, returning cast members include Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews, Harry Potter alum Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson, and Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke. It’s not clear if Paul McGann will return as Dr. Jake Strathearn, Morgan’s therapist and Annika’s potential love interest.

The new season will take Annika to Edinburgh and the Hebrides

So far, we don’t have too many details about what to expect from Annika Season 2. But according to PBS, the new episodes will see DI Strandhed and her colleagues investigating crimes in locations such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, and the Hebridean island of Jura. Presumably, we’ll also learn more about Annika’s past relationship with Michael. She revealed he is Morgan’s father in the last moments of the finale, though Michael is unaware of the relationship.

Each episode of Annika also includes references to works of classic literature, which Annika relates to her current case. In season 2, viewers can expect nods to the works of Robert Louis Stevenson, George Orwell, and Walter Scott.

What a location and scene to finish on. With the great Nicola Walker. It’s been a pleasure Scotland. I count myself an honorary Scot now ☺️???????#annika2#KingArthursSeat pic.twitter.com/FrQj9NQGvp — Ukweli Raphael Roach (@UkweliRoach) October 3, 2022

So far, Annika Season 2 does not yet have a release date in either the U.K. or the U.S. (Season 1 aired on Britain’s Alibi channel a year before the show debuted in the U.S.). However, filming was taking place on the second batch of episodes as of late October, according to a tweet from Black Camel Pictures.

In a tweet from early October, Roach confirmed that he’d completed his work on season 2.

“​​What a location and scene to finish on,” he wrote. “With the great Nicola Walker. It’s been a pleasure Scotland. I count myself an honorary Scot now.”

