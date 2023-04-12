Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Move In Together After He Sells His OC Home

Ant Anstead quietly sold his Orange County house and is moving in with his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger. Here’s what we know about the celebrity couple’s relationship and what Anstead said about living with the Oscar-winning actor.

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are moving in together and are ‘very happy and in love’

On April 11, People reported that Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are moving into a new home together. The two stars have been dating since 2021, following the Wheeler Dealers host’s divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall. Anstead and Hall share a three-year-old son named Hudson. Anstead also has two older children, 19-year-old Amelie and 16-year-old Archie, from his first marriage.

The 44-year-old English TV presenter and his 53-year-old movie star girlfriend have “found a house that they both love and are moving in together,” a source told the publication.

“They are very happy and in love,” added the source. “They have tried to keep their relationship private and low-key because of Hudson.”

Ant Anstead sold his Laguna Beach ‘Temple’ house before moving in with Renée Zellweger

On April 6, days before news broke that Anstead and Zellweger were moving in together, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star told People that he had sold his OC house in an off-market deal.

Anstead listed the house, which he nicknamed “Temple,” for sale in October 2022, only to share an Instagram photo in January revealing he had decided not to sell it after all. He posted a picture of his son Hudson overlooking a sunset from the balcony of the Laguna Beach house. “Staying put,” Anstead captioned the photo, adding a heart face emoji. “#Temple x.”

“Temple is sold,” the Wheeler Dealers host told People, cryptically adding that the offer “came at the right time, for another property and a change in my personal life that I’m really pleased about.” We can now assume that “change” was moving into a new home with Zellweger.

Anstead also shared that he is “going to absolutely keep a base in and around Laguna.”

The famous couple previously sparked engagement rumors

Fans have speculated about Anstead and Zellweger’s very private relationship ever since the two stars got together. In October 2022, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple could get engaged soon.

Anstead and Zellweger ​“are so happy and super excited to be mapping out their long-term future together,” the source shared, adding that they both “deliberately downplayed wedding talk even though it’s something they’ve both been leaning toward for a while.”

“They’ve taken their time to do this right, living in separate houses and not rushing into anything,” the insider continued. “They’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves and are both extremely private when it comes to their exact arrangements, but friends think an engagement could be very soon.”

Now that they are moving in together, fans are eager to see what comes next for the famous couple.