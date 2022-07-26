‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Teases Kang the Conqueror’s Villainous Role in the MCU

Kevin Feige headlined a Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where he showed footage from upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects in both Phase 4 and Phase 5. And the audience at SDCC was the first to see the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, which featured a menacing look at Kang the Conqueror.

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors | Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Marvel previewed the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer at Comic-Con

Although Marvel hasn’t made the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer available to the public, we have an idea of what happens, thanks to the heroes inside Hall H at SDCC 2022.

Per ComicBook.com, the video begins with Scott Lang reading excerpts from his new book, Look Out for the Little Guy, which chronicles his adventures with the Avengers. Then he gets a phone call from a prison informing him that his daughter, Cassie, was arrested. It seems like their relationship has become a bit tense.

Later in the first look, Scott, Cassie, Hope, Janet, and Hank get trapped in the Quantum Realm. And that’s where Bill Murray’s character comes in. He sees Janet and tells her, “Janet Van Dyne! I thought you were dead!” Then, a shot of M.O.D.O.K. appears on the screen.

At the end of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, Scott comes face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror. Scott tells him, “I don’t know who you are, but you’ve made a big mistake. I’m an Avenger.” And Kang responds, “You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”

Who plays Kang the Conqueror in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

Jonathan Majors plays Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor previously made a cameo as He Who Remains, a Kang variant, in the Loki Season 1 finale.

He Who Remains created the Time Variance Authority after his variants caused a multiversal war. However, Sylvie killed him in Loki, which unleashed the multiverse and caused multiple timelines to converge.

Kang is the next Big Bad of the MCU, taking over Thanos’ villainous role in the Infinity Saga.

During the SDCC presentation, Majors told the audience, “There will be conquering,” which was met with rapid applause. And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is only just the beginning for Kang in the MCU.

The Marvel cast and crew tease Kang’s role

Following the SDCC Marvel panel, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast and crew sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the film.

“We knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent,” director Peyton Reed explained. “I grew up reading the comics, and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who’s one of the big, big bad characters in the comics. So to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us. We went big, and we also went small.”

Paul Rudd added, “We knew the scope of this thing was going to be different; we’re going up against Kang, which adds in a whole other element. Cassie is now older. There are things we got to explore and re-live from the first two films, but this was going to be a whole new thing — and it felt like it shooting it.”

Later in an interview with ComicBook.com, Kevin Feige shared, “I said to [Jonathan Majors] there’s nobody’s shoulders I’d rather be putting the Multiverse Saga on than his. It’s really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It’s really pretty cool.”

“What I love is that he’s totally different from Thanos,” the Marvel Studios president continued. “That it’s not just how about there’s a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That’s not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain, and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what’s most exciting and most differentiates him.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, starring Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, premieres exclusively in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

RELATED: ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Finds Its Director in ‘Shang-Chi’ Boss Destin Daniel Cretton