Ashanti and Nelly seemingly confirmed their pregnancy in late 2023, however, the couple has not said a word since. Is Ashanti still pregnant?

Ashanti and Nelly sparked pregnancy rumors in 2023 after the couple reunited 10 years post-breakup. The pair first dated in 2003 after meeting at a press conference for the Grammy Awards. However, the “Foolish” singer and “Hot in Here” rapper always remained tight-lipped about their love, barely acknowledging their relationship publicly.

Nelly and Ashanti at the 2003 Grammy Awards press conference | KMazur/WireImage

Twenty years later, in September 2023, Nelly confirmed their reconciliation on Boss Moves with Rasheeda. The now-49-year-old explained, “I think it surprised both of us.” The same day, Ashanti hard-launched their renewed relationship. The 43-year-old carried a custom clutch with a photo of her and Nelly on it to the 2023 MTV VMAs. Then, in October 2023, the pair became Instagram official.

Ashanti at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards | 1st and 3rd photos: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Most recently, Nelly and Ashanti attended the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor alongside guests like Nick Cannon, J.B. Smoove, and Tiffany Haddish. The couple walked the red carpet at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. The March 24 event honored Kevin Hart as the 2024 recipient. The award honors individuals who have “impacted society in ways similar to” writer and humorist Mark Twain.

Ashanti and Nelly at the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize | Paul Morigi/Getty Images; ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images; Shannon Finney/WireImage

Ashanti and Nelly attended the event in support of Hart. To begin the evening, Robin Thicke and the “Country Grammar” rapper performed 2002’s “Hot in Here” in front of pyrotechnics similar to the ones from Hart’s 2013 stand-up comedy show “Let Me Explain.” Ashanti sat in the balcony area and snapped photos of her beau as he performed.

Robin Thicke (R) and rapper Nelly perform at the March 24 event | ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Notably, the 43-year-old wore her fur coat throughout the event, continuing a trend of the “Rock Wit U” singer wearing oversized clothing. Some fans argue that Ashanti simply favors a baggier, street-style look during performances and media events. However, her outfits of choice in 2023, especially at Nelly’s Black and White Ball, sparked pregnancy rumors.

Ashanti at the Mark Twain Prize For American Humor in Washington, DC | Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Ashanti’s mother and manager seemingly alluded to the pregnancy in March 2024, reports Capital Xtra. Tina Douglas stated that the news hasn’t “officially been announced.” She explained, “It hasn’t come out yet. But, you know, until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly…”

Us Weekly seemingly confirmed the pregnancy several months prior. In late 2023, the publication reported a source who stated, “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.” However, as fans do the math, they wonder whether a pregnancy was ever part of the picture.

Ashanti and mother Tina Douglas at the Adore Me fashion show in February 2024 and at a 2022 event | Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On February 7, Ashanti attended New York Fashion Week in a tailored leather blazer cinched tightly at the waist with a Dolce & Gabbana belt. While enjoying Adore Me’s lingerie runway show, her hourglass figure did not show any signs of a current or past pregnancy, confusing fans who thought she would be pregnant or had recently given birth. The “Happy” singer event gave a sultry performance to close out the invite-only presentation.

Singer Ashanti poses backstage and performs during the Adore Me fashion show at New York Fashion Week 2024 | 1st photo: Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion; 2nd and 3rd photos: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

We should acknowledge that every woman’s body changes during and after childbirth. But Ashanti’s fashion week outfit, in particular, stumped those who eagerly awaited news of the 2000s icons’ new family member. Time will tell if Nelly and Ashanti level up their relationship with a little one. In the meantime, we wish them the best.