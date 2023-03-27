Ashton Kutcher Discusses ‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ Kiss With Seann William Scott: ‘Like Kissing Sandpaper’

Ashton Kutcher wears a lot of hats these days. He’s a producer, entrepreneur, husband, and father. But most know him for his acting in comedies like That 70s Show and Two and a Half Men. His latest film Your Place or Mine is currently streaming on Netflix. But recently, the popular actor took a trip down memory lane with Vanity Fair to talk about his cult classic film, Dude, Where’s My Car? Kutcher talked about one interesting scene from the film.

‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ became a cult classic

In 2000, Kutcher starred in Dude, Where’s My Car? with Seann William Scott. They played two stoner friends who wake up after a night of partying to realize they don’t remember where they left the car owned by Kutcher’s character, Jesse. Hilarity ensues as the duo retraces their steps to find the vehicle and get into all sorts of adventures and chaos along the way.

The two main characters at the heart of the film are oblivious as find themselves in several nonsensical situations with other characters. It’s a fun movie experience complete with the “And then…” gag, many quotable one-liners, jokes, very memorable over-the-top scenes, and the “Zoltan” hand gesture.

The film performed well at the box office bringing in over $73 million worldwide even if the reviews were mixed. It wasn’t until sometime after the film’s release that it gained a cult following of fans of stoner comedy. Today it’s often cited as a perfect example of the genre and has inspired many parodies and pop culture references in music, television, and video games.

What Ashton Kutcher had to say about that kissing scene

In a recent “Scene Selection” feature for Vanity Fair, Ashton revisited Dude, Where’s My Car?

Kutcher explained that someone approached him in Iowa once and asked if he’d ever considered being a male model. The only male model he knew was Fabio and he didn’t think he looked like the popular Italian model. He also didn’t think that was a job he could actually have. When Fabio arrived on the set of Dude, Where’s My Car? Kutcher told him that story.

With a smile, he said Fabio regarded him like “no, you’re not like me.” Kutcher maintained that he wasn’t “cool enough.”

In the film, Kutcher and Scott’s characters are waiting in their car at a red light when Fabio with a beautiful model pulled up next to them in their own vehicle. Fabio then passionately kisses the model in his passenger seat. Not to be outdone, Kutcher and Scott’s characters also begin kissing.

Kutcher explained that he was 20 at the time and couldn’t really grow facial hair. His co-star Scott, however, had a lot of stubble. Kutcher said from that point on he felt sympathy for anyone who kisses a guy with stubble because it’s unpleasant and like “kissing sandpaper.” In jest, he went on to say that Scott may have had the best lips in the world but that he would never know.

Ashton Kutcher stars in ‘Your Place or Mine’

Kutcher’s latest film, Your Place or Mine, is now streaming on Netflix. The new rom-com also stars Reese Witherspoon with a story centered around characters Debbie and Peter who had a one-night stand on their first meeting before becoming best friends for the next 20 years.

After their initial hookup, a platonic relationship just made sense for the duo. Debbie is a single mother who prefers a structured life as she raises her son Jack in Los Angeles. Peter is a change-loving marketing executive in New York. When the two trade lives for a single week they find that what they believe they want might not necessarily be what they need. And when Debbie hits it off with a handsome stranger, will they discover they should have been more than friends?

The film is written by Aline Brosh McKenna who was the screenwriter of 27 Dresses, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and The Devil Wears Prada who also made her directorial debut. The film also stars Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, and Steve Zahn.