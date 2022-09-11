Is Ashton Kutcher Still Friends With Danny Masterson?

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson have a long history together. The actors first crossed paths as co-stars on the set of That ’70s Show and worked together for years before they both went on to other projects. More recently, Kutcher and Masterson co-starred again in the hit Netflix series The Ranch, proving that their onscreen chemistry was as strong as ever before.

However, Masterson made headlines in 2017 when multiple women came forward to accuse the celebrity of sexual assault. With Masterson still dealing with the fallout from one of the biggest celebrity scandals in recent memory, many fans are wondering if Kutcher still supports his former co-star.

Danny Masterson faces multiple rape charges

Masterson has long been a fan-favorite actor, known for his signature curly hair and his affable demeanor. However, in 2017, Masterson’s world came crashing down when four women came forward to accuse the star of rape.

According to US Weekly, the four women claimed that Masterson sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s. In December 2017, a fifth woman came forward to claim that Masterson “repeatedly raped” her when the two were dating.

Masterson called the allegations “outrageous” and denied that he had sexually assaulted anyone. However, the case against Masterson kept building, and after being charged with three counts of rape, the actor was taken into custody in June 2020.

He lost jobs, was written off his Netflix show The Ranch, and wasn’t involved in the recent That ’70s Show reunion. Masterson made bail and is currently waiting for his trial, which is set to begin in October.

Is Ashton Kutcher still friendly with Danny Masterson?

Even as Masterson’s association with the Church of Scientology is coming under fire in advance of his trial, according to Deadline, many are wondering if Kutcher, an outspoken advocate for women’s rights, is still supporting his beleaguered friend.

According to The Things, Kutcher frequently spoke out before the allegations against Masterson, calling the actor his best friend and posting lots of pictures of the two of them on social media. However, after Masterson was accused of assault, Kutcher seemed to take a step back from talking about his friend, putting a halt to Instagram photos featuring Masterson and apparently taking steps to distance himself from the drama.

In fact, Kutcher has consistently refused to make any sort of statement about the accusations and the upcoming trial. Some critics have slammed Kutcher for his silence, although photos have surfaced of the two men together over the past several years. It is unclear if Kutcher still considers Masterson a close friend, as he has stayed silent on the matter.

A 2019 statement from Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of Masterson’s accusers, called out Kutcher for his seeming refusal to make any sort of comment or to defend the women who have made the abuse claims. According to The Daily Beast, Bixler also referenced Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, noting,

“As much as I applaud them for standing up for women, I am left confused and heartbroken as to why they refuse to stand up for all the women they know who have been violently raped by their friend Danny Masterson.”

Danny Masterson’s wife is supporting him during his sexual assault trial

Even though Kutcher hasn’t spoken out publicly about Masterson, the actor’s wife, Bijou Phillips, is supporting him in advance of his upcoming trial. When the accusations first started making headlines in 2017, she deactivated her Instagram account, with many sources claiming that Phillips was in “shock.”

However, according to US Weekly, she is standing by her husband’s side as he prepares to stand trial. “Bijou has been a total rock,” a source told the publication. “She fully supports him and says they’ll get through this nightmare together and come out stronger.”

Phillips and Masterson have been married since 2011 and share an 8-year-old daughter. The future is uncertain for Masterson, but the publication notes that he is leaning on his family and friends for support and encouragement.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

