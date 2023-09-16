Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis keep their 2 kids, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, out of the public eye. Here's why.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are known for meeting on That ’70s Show, but they didn’t establish a love connection until years later. Now, the parents have two children, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, 8, and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, 6. While Kutcher and Kunis continue stepping into the spotlight, they ensure their kids are protected and private. Here’s why.

Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t share photos of children Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis keep their children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, out of the spotlight as much as possible. The couple never shares photos of their kids on social media, and fans won’t see Wyatt Isabelle or Dimitri Portwood at events. So, why are the celebrities so rigid about keeping their kids away from fans? Kutcher and Kunis’ kids haven’t consented to being in the public eye.

“I have conversations with people about this,” Kutcher explained on the Thrive Global Podcast with iHeart Radio. “I actually think that that should be a choice. … We actually feel that being public is a personal choice. My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light. But my kids have not, so I think they should have the right to choose that.”

Kutcher continued explaining that he doesn’t want photos of his kids online when others could use those photos as potential blackmail in the future. “It’s their private life,” he continued. “It’s not mine to give away.”

While Kunis and Kutcher don’t let their fans access their kids, the couple has a “private social network” they use for close family and friends. “[This is] so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff, but we don’t share any photos of our kids publicly,” he added.

The couple didn’t want to give their kids Christmas presents at a young age

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don’t want to thrust their children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, into the public eye — and they also don’t want to spoil them. The couple explained why they didn’t want to give their kids Christmas gifts when they were under a year old.

“We’re instituting [no presents] this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn’t really matter,” Kunis said in 2017, according to People. “Last year, when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2, and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Kunis noted she “begged” her and Kutcher’s parents only to give one gift if they wanted to provide a Christmas present. “Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation to the Children’s Hospital, or a pet, [or] whatever you want,'” she continued.

Overall, Kunis and Kutcher hope not to “raise a**holes.”

“Yeah, we’re not gonna raise a**holes,” she said. “There’s enough a**holes in this world! We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there are some nice people.”

Mila Kunis mentioned her biggest ‘parenting fail’

While Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are typically on the same page with their children, Kunis mentioned a “parenting fail.”

“There was a little kid in my kid’s preschool that wasn’t very kind and pushed my daughter,” Kunis said in a Mom Confessions series, according to People. “My daughter came back and was like, ‘Such and such little kiddo pushed me.’ And I instinctually said, ‘Did you push her back?’ And my daughter’s like, ‘No!'”

Kunis told her daughter to push the kid back next time — and Kutcher heavily disagreed. “I’d say that that’s a parenting fail,” she laughed.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.