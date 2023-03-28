Astrologer Explains How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Shared Moon Sign Forecasts Their Future as King and Queen

TL;DR

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman delved into the sun and moon signs of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Honigman predicted what “dependable” William and “kind” Kate might be like as rulers based on the combination of their sun and moon signs.

The astrologer also discussed the signs of other royals, like King Charles.

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman pointed out how Prince William and Kate Middleton share a moon sign, which might dictate some aspects of their future as king and queen.

William is a Cancer sun, while Kate’s sun sign is Capricorn. But they share a Cancer moon, which means different things for each. Here’s what Honigman, who has decades of experience with the Tarot, said about their sun and moon signs and what they could mean for their future.

Prince William’s matching sun and moon signs show he could be a ‘just and peace-loving king’

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Honigman looked at William and Kate’s sun and moon signs, explaining how they might impact their personalities now and in the future. She pointed out that William is a “double Cancer,” meaning his sun and moon are the same sign. It also indicates he could someday have a successful reign as king.

That indicates “William would be a very dependable person, who can be relied on to respond to situations in a consistent manner, be it work or family challenges,” Honigman explained. “He treats everyone the same way, whatever their background.”

“He would be a proud and doting dad and a caring and sympathetic boss,” according to his signs, she explained. “This is a lovely zodiacal placement for a monarch and reveals that William will be a just and peace-loving king when his time comes.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales | Zbyszek Kaczmarek/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s sun and moon signs show she could be a ‘sensible and sympathetic’ queen

Regarding Kate, Honigman said, “The reason that this meticulously presented and efficient Capricorn comes across as kind and warm is her moon sign. Princess Catherine’s moon sign is Cancer, just like William’s.”

According to the astrologer, Kate is likely to be a “loving and affectionate” parent, a “supportive and caring” wife, and an “unselfish daughter and sister.”

Furthermore, the pairing of her Capricorn sun and Cancer moon signs suggest she would be a “sensible and sympathetic queen,” Honigman noted.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Karwai Tang/WireImage

‘Stable’ King Charles might seem ‘unpredictable’ but prioritizes family above all, astrologer says

As for King Charles, Honigman said he’s a family man to the core. His sun sign is “volatile” Scorpio, so he sometimes appears “unpredictable” to the public. But his moon sign is Taurus, “a stable sign that likes home comforts.”

Honigman added that the king’s Scorpio sun is a water sign, and “water signs are all heart.”

“The Taurus moon is more practical as an earth sign, and the combination of the two aspects … made him a loving and focused single dad when his sons lost their beloved mother,” she explained. “The Scorpio sun allowed him to [prioritize] family above all else, and the Taurus moon is how he managed to keep life as stable as possible for his boys.”