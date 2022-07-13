Audrey Nuna Reacts to Getting a Shoutout From BTS’ Jungkook

Jungkook listens to “Space” by Audrey Nuna. The BTS vocalist even posted a screenshot of the song to his Instagram story. As a Korean-American artist, Nuna shared it’s “really, really sick” to connect with this BTS member over music.

BTS’ Jungkook mentioned R&B Artist Audrey Nuna on his Instagram story

He’s the youngest member of BTS with a passion for music. Jungkook often shares music and movie recommendations on Instagram, sometimes even covering songs on BTS’ Twitter account. In 2022, Jungkook posted a story of Nuna’s song “Space.”

Of course, ARMYs everywhere took to Spotify, listening to the original track from the New Jersey native. A few hours later, Nuna posted Jungkook’s story on her own Instagram, captioning it, “thank u @.bts.bighitofficial 4 the luv.”

Audrey Nuna said it’s ‘really, really sick’ connecting with other artists — especially BTS’ Jungkook

In 2022, Nuna appeared on “Spotify: Mic Check,” an original podcast series, to discuss her music and latest collaborations. She also reacted to the shoutout from BTS’ Golden Maknae on his social media account.

“It’s so cool to get love from K-Pop stars because I just think it’s crazy the influence that they have, first of all,” Nuna said during the interview. “I remember when that happened s*** was going crazy, and I had no idea why until I realized it was because of the shoutout.”

“The love is so real just cause you know, we’re both Korean, and there’s a similar experience that we have,” she added. “But at the same time, it’s also not a given because being Korean-American versus being Korean is [a] different upbringing. So to connect in that way through music is really, really sick.”

It’s unclear if Nuna and Jungkoko have ever met in real life. Still, some BTS fans are rooting for a musical collaboration between Nuna and one of the band members. (One ARMY specifically mentioned Agust D x Audrey Nuna.)

Audrey Nuna recently collaborated with Jack Harlow

Aside from Jungkook’s shoutout, Nuna collaborated with other artists for her 2021 release, A Liquid Breakfast. That includes Saba, a featured artist on “Saba,” and Jack Harlow, who lent his voice to the original song “Comic Sands.”

“I had been a fan of Jack Harlow’s, like older projects, for a long time, and he was just on a list of people I thought would kill over the song ‘Comic Sands…,’ Nuna said during the same interview. “He just randomly like DM’d me his verse.”

“So we worked and like shot the video, and he blew up after that, which was like so awesome for me to see someone I’ve been a fan of for a while, kind of take that trajectory and be able to do what he’s doing now,” she continued. One of the most popular songs from this collection is “Space,” which holds over 5 million Spotify plays.

