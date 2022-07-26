‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Finds Its Director in ‘Shang-Chi’ Boss Destin Daniel Cretton

Kevin Feige headlined a Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where he laid out the plans for Phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And during the presentation, he revealed that there were two Avengers films in the works — The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — and the first one now has a director attached to it.

Marvel announces Destin Daniel Cretton will direct ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

The Hollywood Reporter revealed Destin Daniel Cretton has signed on to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Some Marvel fans thought the Russo Brothers, who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, would return for the fifth and sixth films. However, the studio has decided to go in a different direction.

Cretton previously directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which earned $432.2 million at the box office in 2021. It received widespread positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Following the success of Shang-Chi, Cretton signed on to direct and write a sequel, which Marvel didn’t mention at SDCC 2022. The filmmaker also signed an overall deal with Marvel that attaches him to a Wonder Man series that he will executive produce.

So, in addition to continuing the Shang-Chi saga and introducing Wonder Man to the MCU, Cretton will serve as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Everything we know about ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

We now know that Destin Daniel Cretton will serve as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but Marvel has yet to reveal the writer or cast.

However, since his name is in the title, Jonathan Majors will likely appear as Kang the Conqueror in the fifth Avengers movie. Majors made his MCU debut in Loki Season 1 as He Who Remains, who was a Kang variant. Sylvie killed that version of the famous comic book character, but the actor will return as the villainous Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres exclusively in theaters on May 2, 2025.

The entire slate for Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU

After SDCC 2022, Marvel fans finally know the direction the MCU is heading and that the endgame is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Of course, Marvel is known to move dates around, but as of now, the two upcoming Avengers films will premiere in the same year.

The Phase 5 schedule is:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Feb. 17, 2023

What If…? — Spring 2023

Secret Invasion — Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

Echo — Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 — Summer 2023

The Marvels — July 28, 2023

Blade — Nov. 3, 2023

Ironheart — Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos — Winter 2023/24

Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 16, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again — Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order — May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts — July 26, 2024

The Phase 6 schedule is:

Fantastic Four — Nov. 8, 2024

Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 14, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025

Untitled Marvel project — July 25, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars — Nov. 7, 2025

