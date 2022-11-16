‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Allegedly Dated 2 Women Simultaneously Before the Show

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 shows Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi’s romance. Aaron and Genevieve seemed good for each other at the show’s beginning, but their intense arguments worry fans. Now, new reports suggest Aaron’s dating someone new after the show — and the rumors claim he was seeing two women at once.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers regarding Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi ahead.]

Aaron Clancy is allegedly dating someone new after ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

While fans were rooting for Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, it doesn’t look like they make their romance work after the show ends. Now, Aaron’s reportedly dating someone new.

According to Reality Steve, Aaron’s dating a woman who has nothing to do with Bachelor Nation. “But I was told they were definitely dating/seeing each other/hooking up, and based on some of her IG posts, seems like this is someone who’s been around for a while,” Reality Steve wrote.

The mystery woman posted plenty of evidence to suggest she and Aaron are dating. For her birthday, she posted a photo to Instagram of red roses and tagged Aaron’s Instagram handle, insinuating he bought her the flowers. She also posted photos of her partying with other Bachelor Nation members for her birthday. Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini were in attendance.

Rumors suggest he was dating 2 women at the same time right before the show

sun's shining, water's warm – it's the perfect day to stream #bachelorinparadise on hulu ? pic.twitter.com/cIQYad2FRd — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 19, 2022

Aaron Clancy dating someone new after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 doesn’t shock fans too much. But new rumors from Reality Steve note Aaron might have been dating two women simultaneously.

Reality Steve notes another woman (not from Bachelor Nation) reached out to him regarding Aaron. “She started seeing Aaron in September of last year right when the last season of Paradise was airing,” the spoiler guru wrote. “They dated from September through November when they broke it off. In January of this year, they rekindled and started dating again, this time more serious.” He then noted that this woman said she dated Aaron “from January through May, a couple weeks before he left for Paradise.”

According to the timelines, there’s an “undeniable” overlap of Aaron dating the new woman who just reached out to Reality Steve and his current girlfriend. Eventually, the two women spoke after one reached out to the other. Their text exchange shows them both saying Aaron told each woman that the other woman was just a friend to him.

“It sounds like he has been saying the same exact things to both of us on and off since last year,” the woman Aaron’s currently dating now texted the other.

Aaron’s current girlfriend told the other woman that she would cut off the relationship once Aaron returned from Paradise. But it seems that didn’t happen, as she’s still with him.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: Do Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi get engaged?

These rose ceremonies keep getting more and more stressful #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ghu7WVNedP — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 8, 2022

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Genevieve Accuses Aaron of ‘Creating Drama’ and ‘Playing a Game’ on Instagram

With so much drama surrounding Aaron Clancy, what happens to him and Genevieve Parisi on the show?

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers posted to Reddit, Aaron and Genevieve make it to the end of the season, but it doesn’t look like they get engaged. It appears they leave the beach as a couple but then go their separate ways shortly after. Fans can look forward to them discussing their relationship during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.