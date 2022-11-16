‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues to show Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi’s relationship. The couple started strong after Genevieve ditched Justin Glaze, but they’ve since gone through intense fights that threatened their relationship. Now, new details are emerging regarding Aaron’s current girlfriend after Genevieve. Here’s what Reality Steve reported so far.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 features Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi’s romance

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy | ABC/Craig Sjodin

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Does Genevieve Leave Early?

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi seemed like a great match at the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But the cracks in their relationship are starting to show.

Midway through the season, Aaron and Genevieve got into an intense argument after Genevieve shared with Aaron that she felt he wasn’t giving her enough attention. This led Aaron to accuse Genevieve of gaslighting him. Genevieve packed her bags to head home, but Aaron found her as she was walking out. The two admitted they were falling in love with each other, prompting Genevieve to head back to the beach and stay. But there’s more trouble ahead in week 8.

The preview for week 8 part 2 shows Aaron and Genevieve intensely arguing over the difference between “itching” and “pain.”

“It’s not only the stupidest fight in the history of Paradise, this is the stupidest fight in the history of fights,” Wells Adams says.

Reality Steve says new details regarding Aaron Clancy’s relationship ‘aren’t pretty’

The way these two play with my emotions ? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/hAxELflKrI — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 8, 2022

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers note Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi don’t last. While they make it to the show’s end as a couple, they break up afterward. New spoilers suggest Aaron now has a new love interest, too.

“Aaron Clancy seems to be seeing somebody post-show,” Reality Steve said on his Daily Roundup on Nov. 10, 2022. The spoiler guru didn’t give a name to the mystery woman, as she’s not part of Bachelor Nation.

“A couple days ago was her birthday. She posted a picture of a vase of roses with a heart next to Aaron Clancy’s Instagram name, basically insinuating Aaron gave her a vase of roses,” Reality Steve continued. The mystery woman also posted a “roundup of pictures from the night of her birthday. Logan and Jacob were also in attendance, and there’s a picture of Aaron kissing her on the cheek.”

There’s more to the story, though. Reality Steve noted the mystery woman posted evidence of her and Aaron together a year before Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 was filmed. Then, Steve added more context during his Daily Roundup on Nov. 15.

Reality Steve noted he talked to another source “briefly” about Aaron’s new romance. “They basically explained to me that there’s more than meets the eye to this story … in regards to Aaron and this woman. … There is more to the story, and it’s not pretty.”

Genevieve Parisi said her ex created ‘drama from nothing’

These rose ceremonies keep getting more and more stressful #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ghu7WVNedP — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 8, 2022

It’s clear there’s tension between Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The Game of Roses podcast tweeted, “Aaron Clancy is one of the best players Paradise has EVER seen.” To that, Genevieve replied harshly.

“Creating drama from nothing, at someone else’s expense who actually has a heart and isn’t ‘playing a game,’ shouldn’t be praised,” she wrote. “That’s sad.”

Does Genevieve know all the details regarding Aaron’s new romance? We’ll find out during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.