‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Defends Himself After Genevieve Fight: ‘Not the Convo At All’

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues to show Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi’s relationship. Genevieve and Aaron have sustained a close relationship since the beginning of Paradise, but they had a massive verbal altercation in episode 11 that threatened everything. Here’s what Aaron said about his convo with Genevieve on Twitter.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Episode 11 showed Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s fight

Many fans watching Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 11 felt uncomfortable watching Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi argue. Genevieve expressed to the cameras that she was falling in love with Aaron and wanted alone time with him to share these feelings. Unfortunately, it seemed Aaron wanted to spend more time with his guy friends than he did with Genevieve. This resulted in a blow-out argument when Genevieve approached Aaron about the situation.

“I’m explaining my feelings,” Genevieve said midway through the argument. “I’m not raising my voice, I’m not angry.”

“You don’t have to,” Aaron said. “If you did, I definitely wouldn’t be talking to you right now.” Aaron then said their conversation was “going in circles,” and Genevieve didn’t “grasp” what he was saying. This resulted in Genevieve walking away and packing her bags.

As Genevieve went to walk away from the beach with all of her belongings, Aaron stopped her. He tearfully explained that the situation felt “horrible,” and he wanted her to stay. The couple then admitted they were both falling in love with each other, and Genevieve stayed.

Aaron took to Twitter to defend himself

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast members like Eliza Isichei and Victoria Fuller told the cameras that they were rooting for Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi. Eliza and Victoria expressed that this level of verbal fighting must mean the two are truly in love. Unfortunately, many fans didn’t see it that way. Aaron took to Twitter to defend himself and blame the show’s editing.

“Guys truly not the convo at all,” he tweeted, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit. “Like, 40 hours of filming a week condensed into four hours. You see such a small part!” he tweeted again.

In response, Genevieve tweeted, “Nothing relevant to the argument was cut out. What you saw is what happened.”

Many fans are still on Genevieve’s side. “I’ve never been a huge fan of Genevieve but that being said, she absolutely did not deserve how he spoke to her,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “He was so condescending and dismissive, made her out to be crazy, and invalidated all of her feelings.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Do Aaron and Genevieve get engaged?

So, do Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi get engaged? According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers posted to Reddit, the couple makes it all the way to the show’s end, but they don’t end with an engagement. Now, they’re no longer together, which seems evident given their tweets about their fight.

Additional rumors suggest Genevieve might have a past fling making a cameo during the Paradise reunion. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is rumored to be possibly making an appearance on stage for her. Fans will have to wait and see if this occurs.

