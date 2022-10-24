‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Andrew’s Instagram Excuse for Not Sticking Up for Brittany Isn’t Enough

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 viewers saw Peter Izzo, aka Pizza Pete, insult Brittany Galvin. While he initially seemed interested in her, he then claimed she was a clout chaser only looking to advance her Instagram following with the show. Bachelor in Paradise cast member Andrew Spencer chose not to tell Brittany about Pete’s insults, resulting in backlash. Here’s how he responded on social media — and why it’s not enough.

Andrew Spencer explained why he didn’t stick up for Brittany Galvin on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Casey Woods stirred the pot on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, and Andrew Spencer wasn’t a fan. On the show, Brittany Galvin didn’t hit it off with Pizza Pete, resulting in Pete unleashing a range of negative comments about her to the rest of the cast. Casey told Brittany what Pete was saying, resulting in him leaving before the following rose ceremony. Many fans called out Andrew for not sticking up for Brittany, as he seemed against telling Brittany about Pete’s comments.

Andrew took to his Instagram Stories to defend himself. “My relationship was top priority. That’s the only thing that mattered,” he stated, according to the video posted to Reddit. “The little drama stunt that Casey admitted to was just a last-ditch effort to get a rose. So, it didn’t matter to me.”

“It wasn’t really a big deal to me,” he continued. “He didn’t verbally threaten her or put his hands on her, so she could 1000% handle that.” Andrew then said he didn’t want to escalate any conflict with Pete, as he’s representing his family and serves as a role model to kids at his school.

His explanation just isn’t enough — here’s why

Bachelor in Paradise could use more kind, gentle men like Andrew Spencer — but his explanation for not standing up for Brittany Galvin isn’t cutting it. It’s perfectly reasonable to avoid getting into a verbal altercation with anyone on the beach. But he still should’ve stood up for Brittany while Pizza Pete tossed around disrespectful language. Complacency during disrespect shows Pete that it’s OK to speak like that against others on the beach — particularly women.

Additionally, Brittany and Andrew were starting to develop a romantic connection. Looking back, Brittany can see how Andrew responded to the situation. She might feel hurt when she sees him ignoring the commentary instead of de-escalating the situation.

“So Brittany went to Andrew — the man she was seeing — distraught about this and instead of comforting or validating her feelings in any way, he immediately got mad at the other man for telling her?? That is also misogyny IMO,” a fan on Reddit agreed.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Does Andrew Spencer find love?

Bachelor in Paradise continues with Andrew Spencer and Brittany Galvin on the beach, though they haven’t seen each other since the shocking twist. During the twist, Andrew started connecting heavily with Jessenia Cruz. So, can Andrew end the season engaged to either of these two women?

According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Reddit, Andrew and Jessenia end the season together. They don’t engaged, though. Additionally, it seems they’ve broken up since the show ended.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

