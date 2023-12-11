'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 couple Aven Jones and Kylee Russell are seemingly no longer dating after Kylee posted about Aven's infidelity. Here's what we know.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is over, and several couples left the beach still dating. Aven Jones and Kylee Russell butted heads on whether Aven should get down on one knee at the end of the season. Ultimately, they decided to leave dating without the engagement. And recently, they both addressed a cheating scandal. So, did Aven cheat on Kylee?

Did ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 star Aven Jones cheat on Kylee Russell?

Aven Jones and Kylee Russell in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 showed Aven Jones and Kylee Russell hitting it off initially. Kylee arrived at the beach before Aven, and she was excited to get to know him, as they exchanged fire emojis on Instagram. While the two never spoke before Paradise, they knew they’d both be there. And sparks flew once they started to get to know each other.

Kylee and Aven stayed together through Paradise and left as a couple. Unfortunately, rumors flew after Kylee posted about Aven cheating on her.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark,” she posted to her Instagram Stories, according to a Reddit screenshot. “In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show, but my real life, and for the foreseeable future, I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together.”

So, did Aven cheat? He posted to his Instagram Stories after Kylee and seemingly admitted to cheating.

He began his Instagram Stories by apologizing to Kylee, his friends, and his family. “I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me,” he continued. “At this time, I am in an extremely, extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself, and be a better person.”

Aven Jones didn’t want an engagement on the show

Many fans who watched Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 aren’t surprised that Aven Jones likely cheated on Kylee Russell, as he didn’t seem all-in for their relationship. Kylee wanted to get engaged before leaving Paradise and was upfront with Aven about this. Unfortunately, Aven didn’t want to get down on one knee.

“I know that the engagement aspect of this is important to you. I know how important it is to you,” Aven told her during the finale. “But I just don’t want that to be the detriment to why we don’t even give it a shot.”

Kylee said she felt “embarrassed” that Aven didn’t want to get engaged. “You were willing to take the next steps with Rachel [Recchia],” Kylee told him. “You were willing to do Fantasy Suites with her, you were willing to do those things. … You were in that headspace then, but you’re not willing to get into that headspace with me. … You have to understand where I’m having doubt.”

Aven then asked Kylee to trust in their relationship, as he eventually wanted an engagement — just not at that moment. Kylee compromised. “I can’t see myself walking away from you,” she told him. They left the beach together in a relationship, but Kylee clearly wasn’t happy with Aven’s decision.

Will the couple get back together?

It seems unlikely that Aven Jones and Kylee Russell will get back together. While either of them may hit Bachelor in Paradise for another season in the future, Kylee likely has a lot of resentment toward Aven. Not only did Aven not give her an engagement, but he was also unfaithful.

Bachelor Nation fans will watch the couple closely to see what comes next for them.

