‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Do Brandon and Serene Get Married on the Beach?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 works for a few couples — particularly Brandon Jones and Serene Russell. Brandon and Serene met at the beginning of Paradise and remained inseparable since. Now, the end draws near. Do they choose to get married right on the beach?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Brandon Jones and Serene Russell.]

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell have the strongest connection in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

While many couples have formed on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, they all pale compared to Brandon Jones and Serene Russell. Brandon and Serene established a connection from day one of Paradise. While Serene mentioned she was potentially interested in Rodney Mathews, she pursued Brandon as soon as she got to know him.

There have been a few twists and turns on the show that ultimately made his connection with Serene even stronger. One of those twists included the week when the men and women were split from each other. The women were taken to a hotel where they met new men, and new women entered the beach to mingle with the men.

“We were progressing and we knew we wanted to be together, but you only have so much time together in Paradise before engagements and this was a whole week apart,” Brandon said on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast. “Each day felt like a year and I was losing it. She was my go-to if I was feeling some type of way; she would always make me feel better.”

Do Brandon Jones and Serene Russell get married on the beach?

-On final day, Jesse told them he was ordained, and asked them if they wanted to get married right there. So BIP ends with a cliffhanger whether they got married or not. At reunion they come out and say they didn’t, just still engaged. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 5, 2022

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 finale preview shows major drama’s about to go down. Host Jesse Palmer tells the cast that Paradise is over, and it looks like there’s another rose ceremony before the final engagement decisions happen. Brandon and Serene stay together, of course. The preview shows the couple goes on another date, and it seems they also enter the Boom Boom Room.

“My soulmate is right here,” a voiceover from Brandon states.

At the end of the preview, Jesse asks a couple if they want to get married on the spot. “Do you want to get married right here, right now?” the host asks. According to spoilers, he’s asking Brandon and Serene.

So, do Brandon and Serene take him up on his offer? Reality Steve notes they do not get married on the beach. “On the final day, Jesse told them he was ordained and asked them if they wanted to get married right there,” Reality Steve tweeted. “So BIP ends with a cliffhanger whether they got married or not. At the reunion, they come out and say they didn’t, just still engaged.”

Who gets engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8?

With Brandon and Serene ready to tie the knot after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, who else gets engaged?

According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller also end the season engaged. But their engagement doesn’t last. Victoria and Greg Grippo, a contestant from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, are now dating after Paradise. Reality Steve notes all will be revealed during the finale regarding Victoria and Johnny’s broken engagement.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

