‘Bachelor in Paradise’: What Does Casey Woods Do For a Living?

Casey Woods joined Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 after failing to make a connection with Michelle Young on her season of The Bachelorette. But due to an unfortunate injury, he was forced to go home single once again.

Now that Woods has returned to his normal life, many fans want to know more about him, including where he lives and what he does for a living.

Casey Woods | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Casey Woods was eliminated in week 5 of ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18

Woods made his Bachelor Nation debut in Season 18 of The Bachelorette. He went into the show hoping to find love and eventually get married and start a family.

But Woods had to compete against 30 men vying for Young’s rose. He did not end up going on any one-on-one dates with her. And by week 5, he was eliminated with several other contestants.

At the end of the season, Young chose Nayte Olukoya over runner-up Brandon Jones. Olukoya and Young got engaged in the finale. But they called it quits in the summer of 2022.

What is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Casey Woods’ job?

Woods revealed a lot about his life and goals as he headed into his season of The Bachelorette. The 37-year-old was born and raised in Southern Florida and resides in Miami.

The Bachelor In Paradise star has an undergraduate degree in writing from Florida State University. He also earned a master’s degree in Cinematography and Film/Video Production from the University of Miami.

According to his Linkedin page, Woods started his professional career as a copywriter. He currently serves as a Creative Director for an advertising and marketing firm based in Miami.

The crazy is just getting started… Thanks for watching #BachelorInParadise and we’ll see you tomorrow for another all-new episode! pic.twitter.com/cZjOys5Z76 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 18, 2022

Woods is also a musician and music producer. Some of his music videos can be found on his YouTube channel, CaseyDilla Music.

Casey Woods’ injury caused him to leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Woods started Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 as one of the first singles on the beach. He found a brief spark with Brittany Galvin and gave her his first rose. But their connection wasn’t strong enough to lead to a romance.

But Woods ended up leaving Paradise before he could find love. He had just finished telling Galvin that Pete Izzo, aka Pizza Pete, suggested she was only on the show for “clout” when he started feeling dizzy.

Woods then fainted and subsequently injured his foot. After medics were called in, he was rushed away in an ambulance. On Instagram, the Miami native shared a photo of his right foot in a cast.

“3 broken bones,” Woods explained in the caption. “3 operations. 4 months later. 1 sad guy here.”

The reality star also revealed that his injury was so severe it prevented him from walking for months after returning from Paradise. “Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now,” he added in a separate Instagram story as his fainting episode aired. “Tonight. I haven’t walked in over 4 months.”

New episodes of Bachelor In Paradise air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

