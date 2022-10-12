‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who Is Danielle Maltby? She Was Cheated On by ‘The Challenge’ Star

Bachelor Nation fans watching ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 are ready to see some fresh faces on the beach. According to early spoilers, Danielle Maltby will join the beach after the women’s first rose ceremony airing on Oct. 11, 2022. So, who is Danielle? Here’s what to know about the cast member and her past with The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore.

[Spoiler alert: Potential Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Danielle Maltby.]

Who is Danielle Maltby? She joins the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

Fans keeping up with the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast can anticipate Danielle Maltby heading to the beach. She got her start on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and then attempted to find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. Danielle sustained a relationship with Paradise bartender Wells Adams, but the two didn’t work out. Additionally, many fans know Danielle for her relationship with MTV’s The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore.

Viewers haven’t seen Danielle on a Bachelor Nation show in years. Since appearing on the shows, she’s talked about therapy and mental health on her WoMed podcast.

“I hadn’t dated anyone seriously and knew I still had triggers surrounding relationships and love,” she explained, according to Bachelor Nation. “I had reached the point though where I was completely happy alone and at peace with where I was in life. But, I also knew the thought of anyone potentially disrupting that peace scared the crap out of me. I am so grateful for the relationship I have been able to foster with myself and my therapist.”

Danielle Maltby hopes to find love with a man from the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Her most famous relationship might be with MTV’s The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore.

According to People, Danielle and Paulie started dating in January 2018, but cheating allegations hit Paulie in June 2018. Paulie met fellow Challenge contestant Cara Maria Sorbello, and the two allegedly began a relationship while Paulie was still seeing Danielle.

“When he got his phone back in May when you were done filming, he told me he loved me, had bought my engagement ring and when he got home to me and we were going to make a baby,” she said. “He told me … he stopped it before it went all the way with you,” she added while speaking to Cara Maria.

“He continued to tell me he loved me, that he was working on fixing this, that I was the end goal and honestly, you were nothing,” Danielle continued. “That he had to play this out for the show. I believed him because I couldn’t believe that the man who had professed to love me and couldn’t wait to marry me was able to hurt me.”

Cara Maria apologized to Danielle for taking part in the cheating. “We believed in the beautiful dream Paulie was selling because we loved him,” she said, according to People. As of October 2022, Cara Maria and Paulie are still together.

She connects with Michael Allio on the beach

Despite Danielle Maltby’s difficult dating history, it looks like she grows close to Michael Allio on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve, Danielle likely enters before the second rose ceremony. Michael began his journey on Paradise connecting to Sierra Jackson, but he broke up with her only a few days into their time together. Once Danielle enters the show, she takes him on a date, and sparks fly.

Spoilers note Michael and Danielle make it all the way to the end of Paradise and are dating after the show.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

