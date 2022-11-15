‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Eliza Allegedly ‘Ghosted’ Justin When They Tried to Meet Up Post-Show

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 featured a love triangle between Eliza Isichei, Rodney Mathews, and Justin Glaze. Rodney fell hard and fast for Eliza, but when Justin reentered the beach to win her heart, it put her in a tough position. Ultimately, she sent Justin home. But she then left Paradise after regretting her decision. Here’s what allegedly happened to the couple after the show.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Justin Glaze and Eliza Isichei.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 shows Eliza Isichei heading to Baltimore for Justin Glaze

Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fans were rooting for Eliza Isichei and Rodney Mathews to make their relationship work. Unfortunately, Eliza broke Rodney’s heart. Eliza gave Rodney her rose at the rose ceremony, but it wasn’t an easy decision. After giving him her rose, she immediately regretted it, as it resulted in Justin Glaze heading home. The next morning, she told Rodney she made a mistake. He then left the beach, and she left separately to head to Baltimore to find Justin.

“I’m about to go knock on Justin’s door,” Eliza says in a clip posted to the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Twitter. “Going after him, this is definitely a first. He’s not expecting me. But I think it confirms to me that my feelings are real, and he’s really important to me, because I wouldn’t do this for just anyone.”

The clip then shows Justin opening the door to his apartment, and he looks shocked to see Eliza.

Eliza allegedly ‘ghosted’ Justin, according to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers

They say love is a risk worth taking, but will this risk pay off? Find out Monday and Tuesday on #BachelorInParadise. pic.twitter.com/MPHaEfdBz0 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 12, 2022

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers from Reality Steve note Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze don’t end up together after all.

“Also, Justin said after Eliza left Baltimore they were supposed to meet up in LA,” the spoiler guru tweeted. “They’d talked for hours after cameras left and he’d told her no and were thinking about maybe trying in LA but she ghosted him. She said he didn’t hit her up until like 11 at night when he was there.”

Fans will likely hear more about this during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion. Meanwhile, many show fans think Justin mainly went back to Paradise for more screen time. While he claimed he wanted to get to know Eliza and pursue a romance, his immediately telling her he didn’t want to date her after the show speaks volumes.

“The producers probably held him hostage in Mexico to stir more drama,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I’m thinking he came back due to contractual obligations LOL.”

She was recently seen out with Rodney Mathews

Eliza Isichei and Rodney Mathews | ABC/Craig Sjodin

While Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze’s romance didn’t work out, fans raised their eyebrows regarding Eliza and Rodney Mathews post-show. According to a photo posted on Reddit, Eliza and Rodney were smiling near each other at an event they both attended.

So, what does this mean? While some fans would love to see Rodney and Eliza give their romance another shot, it’s unlikely they pursued each other after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Other Paradise cast members appeared to attend the event Rodney and Eliza were at. There have been no additional spoilers to suggest Rodney and Eliza rekindled their flame. Fans will certainly hear more at the reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

