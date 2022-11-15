‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Eliza Hinted That She Didn’t Actually Like Justin More Than Rodney

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 featured a serious love triangle between Eliza Isichei, Justin Glaze, and Rodney Mathews. Eliza and Rodney established an early connection on the beach, but she couldn’t deny her attraction to Justin. Ultimately, she sent Justin home — but she later told Rodney she had made a mistake. Now, she’s had time to reflect on her journey. Here’s what she hinted.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Eliza Isichei, Justin Glaze, and Rodney Mathews.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 features Eliza Isichei leaving the beach for Justin Glaze

Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Eliza Isichei and Rodney Mathews seemed like the perfect match on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Unfortunately, their relationship went south once Justin Glaze entered the picture. Eliza had to make a tough decision at the rose ceremony, and she ultimately chose to give her rose to Rodney. However, the day after making her decision, she regretted it. She told Rodney that she wanted to pursue Justin after all, and both she and Rodney left the beach separately.

Eliza left Paradise to head for Baltimore, Maryland. “I’m about to go knock on Justin’s door,” she told the cameras after she arrived in his hometown. “Going after him, this is definitely a first. He’s not expecting me. But I think it confirms to me that my feelings are real, and he’s really important to me, because I wouldn’t do this for just anyone.”

Eliza hinted that she may not have actually liked Justin more than Rodney Mathews

Fans will see how Eliza’s meeting with Justin unfolds on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. But now that she’s had some distance from the situation, she reflected on her decision to leave Rodney for Justin on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“We got up to the rose ceremony night and I feel like I held up the whole ceremony for an hour because I was in the background crying,” she said, according to Bachelor Nation. “Up until the very last minute, I still didn’t know what was going to come out of my mouth. I chose Rodney because, from the beginning, I did want it to be him. In the back of my head, I did want it to be Rodney. I had spent more time with him and I felt a sense of loyalty to him.”

The podcast co-host Natasha Parker then asked Eliza if she would’ve had the same conundrum if she chose Justin over Rodney at the rose ceremony. To that, Eliza admitted she might’ve. “Yes, and I think, honestly, that’s a good reflection of how I was feeling,” Eliza admitted. “Either way, I was going to go back and forth because I didn’t feel like I had enough time to figure out what I really wanted. Either way, I would’ve thought I made the wrong decision. I was just choosing things because of pressure.”

Given this admission, it seems Eliza didn’t feel 100% sure about going after Justin, either. The Paradise star needed more time to sort out her feelings for either man.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Do Eliza and Justin end up together?

-Also, Justin said after Eliza left Baltimore they were supposed to meet up in LA. They’d talked for hrs after cameras left & he’d told her no and were thinking about maybe trying in LA but she ghosted him. She said he didn't hit her up until like 11 at night when he was there. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 6, 2022

Do Eliza and Justin end up together after she goes after him in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8? Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the couple works out. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers posted to Twitter from Reality Steve note Justin and Eliza made plans to meet up in Los Angeles after Eliza left Baltimore, but they never connected.

The Eliza, Justin, and Rodney love triangle will likely get addressed during the reunion special.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

