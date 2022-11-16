‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Ency Defends Her Bizarre Behavior Toward Andrew

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8 brought Ency Abedin to the beach. While Ency arrived late, she quickly established a connection with Andrew Spencer — much to the dismay of Jessenia Cruz. Unfortunately, Ency’s bizarre behavior may have pushed Andrew to exit. Here’s what she tweeted in her defense after it all went down.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8 spoilers ahead regarding Ency Abedin and Andrew Spencer.]

Ency Abedin begged Andrew Spencer to stay in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 8

Andrew Spencer and Jessenia Cruz in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew Spencer seemed checked out in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8. Early in the season, he established a relationship with Teddi Wright. Then, Teddi left unexpectedly, leaving him with questions. While Andrew started to make new romantic connections, particularly one with Jessenia Cruz, he was also feeling down after Rodney Mathews left the beach.

Andrew’s luck seemed to be looking up in week 8. Ency Abedin arrived and asked him on a date that he accepted. Unfortunately, it all went downhill in week 8 part 2. During the Sadie Hawkins dance, Jessenia pulls Andrew aside, which worries Ency. Ency interrupts their argument to pull Andrew away, but Andrew declines, as he wants to maintain a friendship with Jessenia. Finally, Andrew leaves the beach, as he’s still not over Teddi. In response, Ency pleads and pleads for Andrew to stay, but to no avail.

Ency, Andrew, and Jessenia leave the beach that night.

Ency took to Twitter to defend her behavior

Fans were unimpressed with Ency Abedin’s behavior in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8.

“I just know Andrew was beyond shook that she was begging him not to leave and grabbing his face after knowing each other, like, 24 hours,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“The level of immaturity here was really hard to watch,” another fan wrote. “Basically saying — we’re done … when Andrew was just trying to have a conversation and then losing it when he said he needed to go home ….”

Ency took to Twitter to defend her behavior, though. She claimed she didn’t have a meltdown because she didn’t “trust” Andrew. She grew impatient because Andrew and Jessenia were having their conversation for hours.

“It had nothing to do with trust for me,” she tweeted. “My date was absent for almost two hours on our date.”

Are Teddi Wright and Andrew together now?

In Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8 Andrew Spencer admits that his experience on the beach went sour as soon as Teddi Wright left. For that reason, in addition to Ency Abedin’s behavior, Andrew exited the show before the end. So, are Teddi and Andrew together now?

It doesn’t look like Andrew and Teddi gave romance another shot after the show. Teddi left because she didn’t feel a spark with Andrew — and she also posted on Instagram about the toxic environment of filming the series. Additionally, it doesn’t look like she goes to the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

“Something I’m proud of learning: 1. leaving environments that are cruel to me and the people around me. 2. sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them,” she wrote.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

