‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Slam Serene Russell for Tweeting Complaints About the Twist

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 just threw fans and contestants for a loop with the latest twist. The twist separated the existing couples, which potentially meant major trouble for Serene Russell and Brandon Jones. Serene took to Twitter to complain about the twist, too — but many fans weren’t happy with what she had to say.

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 twist separated the existing couples

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 4 added a new element to the show. Fans of Love Island knew what was coming when Paradise host Jesse Palmer explained the newest twist, as it’s incredibly similar to the Casa Amor twist.

The twist known on Love Island and introduced to Paradise separated the men and women on the beach. While separated, production brought in five new women for the men to mingle with, and the women met five new men. The point of the twist was to throw the existing couples for a loop and potentially cause some ironclad romances to fizzle with the introduction of new singles.

Of course, Serene Russell and Brandon Jones weren’t happy with the twist. The lovebirds established an early connection on Bachelor in Paradise, and it was clear they weren’t looking to continue dating anyone else.

Some fans slammed Serene Russell after she complained about the twist

After the twist was introduced in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Serene Russell took to Twitter to share her feelings.

“I’m sorry, but to lose an *undisclosed amount* of time during a three-week to month-long process is messed up regardless of how strong your relationship is — time is valuable,” she tweeted. “When other shows do it, they’re looking at 12 weeks of filming.”

Some fans on Reddit don’t agree with Serene’s sentiment.

“I mean, going on the show isn’t even a good way to build a relationship to begin with, so these statements are pointless,” one fan wrote.

“Easy to say when you have an instant connection on the beach,” yet another fan added. “But for people that don’t, I’m sure it’s annoying to have to watch your options come in one at a time when filming is only three weeks. It works both ways.”

“BIP just trying to capture the hot mess magic that is Love Island,” another fan wrote. “Meanwhile, BIP contestants are acting as if the show they’re cast on is about ‘finding love’ instead of an exchange of their dignity for social media followers.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Do Serene and Brandon end up together?

With Serene Russell upset with the Bachelor in Paradise twist, does this mean the twist impacted her relationship with Brandon Jones?

Thankfully, spoilers on Reddit note Serene and Brandon start the show together and end the show together. While they may face bumps in the road, they continue to love each other. The couple ends the show engaged and is likely still together.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

