‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Think Johnny DePhillipo and Rachel Recchia Are Giving Flirty Vibes Post-Reunion

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is heating up with drama. Johnny DePhillip and Victoria Fuller are happily in love on the show. Unfortunately, their romance doesn’t last. Now, it looks like Johnny and The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia are causing rumors to swirl, as they were spotted together after the show reunion.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller.]

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller break up after the show

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller | ABC/Craig Sjodin

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers, Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller get engaged at the show’s end. However, they call off their engagement. Now, Victoria and Greg Grippo from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette are dating, as confirmed by Nick Viall’s viral TikTok showing the couple at a game night.

It seems Johnny and Victoria’s breakup was quite messy. Cheating rumors swirled around Victoria, though she seemed to suggest that they weren’t true. The cheating rumors alleged that Victoria cheated on Johnny with Greg.

Cheating or no cheating, it’s clear Victoria and Johnny were not a good match. Reality Steve posted additional spoilers to Twitter regarding the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise reunion, and the exes allegedly argue over what went down while on stage. There’s clearly bad blood between them and they’re completely done with each other.

Johnny DePhillipo and Rachel Recchia were spotted after the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Gizelle Hernandez/ABC via Getty Images

With Johnny DePhillipo newly single after Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, could he have a shot with Rachel Recchia? A fan posted a screenshot of a TikTok posted to Reddit of Rachel and Johnny hanging out with other cast members after the reunion. But the fan picked up on “flirty vibes” between the two. Other fans seemed to agree.

“You are, yes,” another fan answered after the original poster asked if anyone else sensed a flirtatious energy.

“Lol Johnny was also interested in Rachel on their season [to be honest],” another fan wrote. “During that split episode, Johnny would’ve accepted a rose from either of the women.”

Other fans doubt anything could possibly happen between Rachel and Johnny, especially after Johnny was a contestant on her season.

“Also they weren’t even interested in each other on the show,” another fan wrote. “Like, if they didn’t connect in the bubble that heavily encourages people to feel something, I don’t think it’s happening in real life.”

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia enter ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 8

.@GabrielaWindey and @pilot__rachel are ready to spill all the tea! ☕️ Don't miss #BachelorInParadise tonight and tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/eor9ADpOip — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 14, 2022

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are rumored to appear during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion. But before that, fans will see them head to the beach during week 8. The preview for the week shows Gabby and Rachel entering Paradise together, but not as contestants.

“We know so much,” Rachel tells the camera. “I feel like we could also have insight.”

Early spoilers suggest Gabby and Rachel go to the beach to talk to Kate Gallivan about Logan Palmer, but fans will have to wait and see if this is true.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.