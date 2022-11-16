‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Genevieve Calls Itching Argument With Aaron the ‘Most Painful Conversation’ She’s ‘Ever Watched’

Fans watching Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continue to watch Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy’s tumultuous relationship. The couple had a good start at the show’s beginning, but they engage in arguments that are way over the top. In week 8, Genevieve and Aaron had an explosive argument over itching and pain — and Genevieve tweeted about it later.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 8 spoilers ahead regarding Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy.]

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy heavily argued over pain and itching on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi have had multiple explosive confrontations on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. In week 8 part 2, they had yet another conflict that didn’t need to be as intense as it became.

Genevieve started the evening by telling Aaron she was feeling “impatient,” though she couldn’t identify the reason. This then turned into an argument surrounding whether itching and pain were different. Aaron told Genevieve that itching was low-level pain, but Genevieve denied this. Instead of letting the argument die, the two began yelling at each other.

“It’s not only the stupidest fight in the history of Paradise, this is the stupidest fight in the history of fights,” Wells Adams said.

This then led to Genevieve packing her bags and stating she wanted to leave — again. Aaron found her on her way out, and they talked until they made up once again.

Genevieve calls the conversation the ‘most painful’ she’s ‘ever’ had to watch

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi can’t seem to be on the same page while dating in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. And now that Genevieve is watching the arguments back, she’s reflecting on Twitter.

“That was the most painful conversation I’ve ever watched,” she tweeted regarding the argument about itching and pain.

While some fans thought Genevieve was packing her bags a second time to get Aaron to “chase” her before she left, she further tweeted that that wasn’t her intention.

“I wasn’t leaving to get him to chase me … in real life, I would leave in those situations, so that is what I did in the moment,” she wrote. “But as we saw, I was ‘convinced’ to stay. It wasn’t all a plan.”

Finally, Genevieve also posted an article that answers the question she and Aaron were arguing about. According to Scientific American, itching is not a low-level form of pain, meaning she was right and Aaron was wrong.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: Do they get engaged?

With Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy arguing so aggressively on the show, do they get engaged at the end?

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers posted to Reddit, the couple lasts the entire show together, but it doesn’t look like they get engaged. They later break up after the show ends. Now, new reports suggest Aaron is already dating someone new. Additional rumors suggest he dated two women simultaneously before heading on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

